What a difference a year makes, as the House of Delegates and Senate prepare to begin negotiations on revisions to the state budget.

A year ago, Gov. Glenn Youngkin raised the state revenue forecast by $1.25 billion for one year, setting the stage for a budget deal built around a $4 billion package of tax cuts that he pushed in his first year as governor.

This year, Youngkin is not offering any additional revenues to budget negotiators as they try to resolve a $1 billion difference over the governor’s latest package of proposed tax cuts.

“We don’t have that for you this year in light of what’s happening in the economy,” Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings told the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, citing “considerable uncertainty” surrounding income taxes paid by sole proprietors and investors in the final quarter of the fiscal year, beginning April 1 and running through June 30.

But Youngkin and his legislative allies expressed confidence that the numbers prove his administration correct in a conservative revenue forecast that would still generate enough money to pay for proposed cuts in corporate and individual tax rates, as well as additional tax breaks for military veterans and businesses.

“The system has more than sufficient level of funds to cut taxes for families and local businesses and make significant investment in behavioral health, our children’s education and law enforcement recruiting and retention in Virginia,” the governor said in a statement announcing the mixed January revenue results.

When Youngkin raised the revenue forecast a year ago, he did not include additional money for the two-year budget that the General Assembly adopted and he signed in June. Instead, he banked significant additional revenues, including a $1.9 billion surplus in the year that ended last June 30, and in December proposed a revised spending plan that would include $1 billion in additional tax cuts and $2.6 billion in new spending, primarily on education, behavioral health and economic development.

The Republican-controlled House has backed his proposals, while the Democratic-controlled Senate has rejected his additional tax cuts, citing a potential recession looming and what they see as pressing needs for more investment in education, health and human services. The House and Senate budget negotiators planned to meet separately on Wednesday night in preparation for joint talks, with the assembly scheduled to adjourn on Feb. 25.

The latest revenue numbers include some warning signs for Virginia’s economy and tax collections, but Youngkin and Republican legislators say the governor’s proposed budget accurately predicted them, while providing for his proposed tax cuts and new spending.

The warning signs include a 14% drop in income taxes collected from Virginians who do not withhold taxes from their paychecks. Non-withholding taxes represent the most volatile source of state revenue, especially in the final quarter of the fiscal year, when final payments and income taxes come due on May 1.

Cummings, in his monthly revenue letter to Youngkin, called the drop “the first indication that non-withholding liability is likely to be significantly lower... and lower monthly collections are expected over [the] remainder of the fiscal year.”

Sales tax collections also fell by $11 million, or 2.4%, in January compared with the same month a year earlier after a holiday shopping season that Cummings called disappointing. For the first seven months of the year, sales tax collections rose by 4.9%, well behind the annual forecast of 8.1%, after adjusting for the end of accelerated tax collections that inflated the numbers in July.

But administration officials say the state still collected $79 million more in total revenues in the first seven months than they forecast in the proposed budget. After adjusting for tax rebates, cuts and policy changes last year, total revenues rose 3% in January, compared with the same month a year earlier, and 4.5% for year-to-date, compared with last year.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said he hopes the results show Virginia heading for a “soft landing” if indeed there is a recession.

“Everything I’m seeing, I’m viewing with a little teensy bit of optimism,” he said.

