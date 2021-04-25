WATCH NOW: After Trump, Richmond-area races could decide control of House of Delegates

When Democrats began their takeover of the Virginia House of Delegates four years ago, two of the biggest surprises came in Richmond and its suburbs, where first-time candidates upset entrenched Republican incumbents, John O’Bannon and Manoli Loupassi, in the 73rd and 68th districts.
Democrats held both seats two years later, when they took majority control of the House in Virginia’s third successive wave election in response to the rightward turn of Republicans under President Donald Trump.
This year, aside from contests for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, all 100 House seats are up for election in November. Democrats are defending a 10-seat majority with Trump out of the White House and Republicans decrying what Mary Margaret Kastelberg, seeking to avenge her loss in the 73rd House District two years ago, called “a sharp left turn because of one-party control.”
“I simply cannot sit back and continue to watch,” Kastelberg said in her campaign launch in mid-April.
But Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, who defeated Kastelberg by about 1,300 votes in 2019, makes no apologies for the sweeping progressive agenda that Democratic majorities in the House and Senate have turned into state law in 16 months, through two regular and two special legislative sessions and a public health emergency that has turned life upside down.
“Where we came to is where the people are, the majority of the people,” said Willett, owner of a small consulting business in a western Henrico County district that Republicans had dominated for decades before Democrat Debra Rodman defeated O’Bannon in 2017.
The 73rd House District is one of two battlegrounds in the Richmond area that could help determine the outcome of the parties’ fight to hold or win back the House in November.
In the 68th House District, Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, faces a strong Democratic primary challenge before she can seek to defend the seat. The Democratic nominee could face the son of a former Republican attorney general and gubernatorial candidate who first would have to clinch the GOP nomination against a vocal supporter of Trump.
Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate who is now executive director of the pro-business Virginia FREE, calls the race between Willett and Kastelberg “the one to watch for control of the House.”
“That’s a swing district,” Saxman said. “With Trump gone, the whole thing is changed.”
Veteran political commentator Bob Holsworth, a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University, agrees on the importance of the race, for state and local politics.
“There’s no doubt that the Kastelberg-Willett rematch is a huge race in this area,” Holsworth said. “It not only tells about the General Assembly — it tells about Henrico politics.”
He is less sure than Saxman that Trump’s physical absence from the White House will change the political balance in Henrico, a county that has moved from Republican dominance, especially in the western suburbs, to demographic and economic diversity that favors Democrats.
“We’ll be able to see whether the Republican Party has been able to overcome, at least in Virginia, the Trump toxicity,” Holsworth said.
Kastelberg said voters are less concerned with Trump and national politics this year than with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response.
“It’s really all about the schools and the businesses that have had these restrictions on them for so long,” she said in an interview on Friday. “These are things that affect people’s everyday lives.”
At the outset, Willett had $156,531 in cash on hand as of March 31, to $10,297 for Kastelberg.
68th District
Democrats have to overcome political rivalries within their ranks.
The party has a looming primary battle in the 68th House District between Adams, who upset Loupassi in 2017 and held the seat by a comfortable margin two years later, and Kyle Elliott, a fast-rising attorney who has gained financial support from prominent Democrats in a district divided almost equally between Richmond and Chesterfield County, with a small portion in Henrico.
Among Elliott’s supporters is Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, a loyal protégé of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the clear front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Stoney has donated $500 to Elliott’s campaign, which had raised about $89,000 through March 31, compared with $104,000 for Adams. The incumbent had $177,006 in cash on hand as of March 31, to $51,272 for Elliott.
“They think she may be vulnerable,” Holsworth said of Adams. “It’s interesting that the leader of the pack there is Levar. You have the mayor of the city putting his thumb on the scale.”
Adams contributed $2,500 to Alexsis Rodgers, one of Stoney’s mayoral challengers last year who finished a distant second in a crowded field. Stoney wouldn’t comment on Adams in an interview on Thursday, but he agrees that Democrats have much at stake in the outcome in the 68th District.
“It’s certainly a bellwether election,” he said. “You know the Democrats are having a good night if we keep that seat.”
The winner of the Democratic primary on June 8 will face either Mark Earley Jr., an attorney and son of a former Republican attorney general, or Mike Dickinson, a Trump supporter who finished a distant third in the 1st District Richmond City Council election last fall.
“Against Earley, I think Kyle offers the best chance of retaining the seat,” Stoney said. “He’s very talented. I don’t jump into primaries every day. I think the city will be better served by someone like him going into the General Assembly.”
However, Adams has strong support among both Democratic progressives and Richmond business leaders. She’s gotten four-figure donations from the Clean Water Fund, Diversity Richmond President Bill Harrison, former grocery and banking magnate Jim Ukrop and retired real estate executive Marcus Weinstein.
“I don’t know what to read into the primary,” she said Thursday. “I certainly don’t begrudge anybody running. I always run like I’m behind. I think we should come with that mindset.”
Elliott was serving as president of the Museum District Association — “the first person of color to hold that role,” he notes — when its board came out in support of Black Lives Matter marches in Richmond last summer after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
“I felt the energy of the moment and the desire for change, and knew that I had an opportunity to lead,” he said in an email message.
Adams is proud of the strides the Democratic majority quickly took to carry out its progressive agenda, which included police and criminal justice reforms, but she said, “There’s so much more to do, especially as we recover from the pandemic.”
71st District
She’s not the only local Democrat facing an unexpected primary challenge. Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, a prominent leader in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, faces a primary battle in the 71st District with Richard Walker, who thinks Democrats haven’t gone far enough to address racial and economic equality in Virginia.
Walker is founder and CEO of Bridging the Gap in Virginia, a nonprofit dedicated to helping incarcerated people regain their voting and other civil rights. He also is an environmental justice advocate who fought the proposed construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline through Union Hill, an African American community in Buckingham County where his great-great-grandfather purchased land after the Civil War from the plantation master who had owned him.
“He’s a corporate guy,” Walker said of Bourne, a lawyer who serves as general counsel to The Branch Group in Roanoke. “I’m for the people.”
Bourne, a former deputy attorney general and chairman of the Richmond School Board, was surprised to face a challenge from the political left, given his voting record since joining the House after a special election in early 2017. He’s been a leader on some of the most politically contentious criminal justice reforms Democrats have sought, including an unsuccessful proposal to end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers from civil lawsuits over their conduct.
“We’re going to have to embrace our record,” he said. “I think it’s a good one. We can’t shy away from the progress we’ve made in Virginia.”
Bourne had raised $70,843 through March 31, compared with $8,999 for Walker. The winner will face Republican Nancye Hunter in a heavily Democratic district. The Virginia Public Access Project said no campaign finance report was available for Hunter.
69th District
Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, seeking her eighth term, barely avoided a potentially bruising primary challenge by 9th District Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones in the 69th District. He was one of eight aspiring candidates around the state, six Democrats and two Republicans, who were disqualified for missing the deadline for filing campaign documents.
Carr, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, has a big fundraising advantage over her Republican challenger, Dr. Sheila Furey, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, in a solidly Democratic district.
Other incumbent Democrats in the Richmond area go into the general election campaign in strong position. For example, Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, who won a pivotal election in 2017 for the 72nd District seat long held by Republicans and retained it two years later, has two Republican challengers seeking their party’s nomination.
One of them, Tom Gardner, hadn’t raised any money through March 31, and the other, Christopher Holmes, reported $240 in the bank, compared with more than $234,000 for VanValkenburg.
Other races to watch
The first priority for Democrats is defending seats crucial to their majority, but they also hope to pick up seats Republicans hold, including one in Chesterfield County where Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, has fended off two successive challenges by Democrat Larry Barnett.
Each time, Robinson won by fewer than 200 votes, but Barnett isn’t running again this year. Instead, he’s endorsing Democrat Debra Gardner, who has a slight fundraising lead over the incumbent in a 27th District race that also includes independent Henry Staruk.
Democrats also hope to pick up the 66th District seat that former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, is vacating to run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. The district is comprised mostly of Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, with a bare sliver of Richmond.
Colonial Heights City Councilman Mike Cherry, unopposed for the Republican nomination, has double the campaign funds of the two Democrats seeking the seat, Katie Sponsler and Linnard Harris Sr.
Sheila Bynum-Coleman, who lost to Cox by about 1,300 votes in 2019 in a district redrawn to favor Democrats, ran again this year but didn’t qualify for the ballot, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Harris ran for the seat as an independent in 2019, while Sponsler lost decisively to Cox in 2017 under the previous House boundaries.
In the adjoining 62nd House District, Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, has a big fundraising advantage over Democrat Jasmine Gore, who had raised just $500 through March.
Likewise, Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, has a sixfold fundraising advantage over Republican challenger Kim Taylor in the 63rd District, which includes Petersburg and parts of Chesterfield and Dinwiddie counties.
Pundits’ takes
Virginia FREE’s Saxman rates the 66th, Cox’s current district, and the 27th, held by Robinson, as leaning Republican. He includes Aird’s and Willett’s districts among four tilting Democratic.
He thinks Adams heads into the election in the 68th as the favorite, but that the Democrats stand a chance of losing in such competitive districts if they don’t turn out their voters.
“If the Democrats don’t show up like they did in 2017, they’re going to potentially lose seats like Dawn Adams’,” Saxman said.
Holsworth said Democrats face an “uphill climb” in Cox’s and Robinson’s districts, but he sees an opportunity for them to prove themselves in a national spotlight this fall.
He said this fall’s elections are a crucial test of the post-Trump political world in advance of the congressional midterm contests next year.
As a precursor to next year’s contests, it will be seen as “the first election of 2022,” Holsworth said. “And people are going to look at the Virginia governor’s race and the Virginia General Assembly races as a signal for the strength of Democrats in 2022.”
