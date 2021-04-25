WATCH NOW: After Trump, Richmond-area races could decide control of House of Delegates

Among Elliott’s supporters is Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, a loyal protégé of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the clear front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Stoney has donated $500 to Elliott’s campaign, which had raised about $89,000 through March 31, compared with $104,000 for Adams. The incumbent had $177,006 in cash on hand as of March 31, to $51,272 for Elliott.

“They think she may be vulnerable,” Holsworth said of Adams. “It’s interesting that the leader of the pack there is Levar. You have the mayor of the city putting his thumb on the scale.”

Adams contributed $2,500 to Alexsis Rodgers, one of Stoney’s mayoral challengers last year who finished a distant second in a crowded field. Stoney wouldn’t comment on Adams in an interview on Thursday, but he agrees that Democrats have much at stake in the outcome in the 68th District.

“It’s certainly a bellwether election,” he said. “You know the Democrats are having a good night if we keep that seat.”

The winner of the Democratic primary on June 8 will face either Mark Earley Jr., an attorney and son of a former Republican attorney general, or Mike Dickinson, a Trump supporter who finished a distant third in the 1st District Richmond City Council election last fall.