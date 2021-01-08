WATCH NOW: Amanda Chase says Facebook has suspended her state Senate account

Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican candidate for governor who has defended backers of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol, says Facebook has suspended her state Senate account for 60 days.

"Facebook continues to restrict free speech," Chase wrote Friday on her personal Facebook page. "Because what I have to say does not fit their narrative my Senator Amanda Chase page has been silenced for 60 days. We no longer have free speech here in America."

Facebook's action could be a blow to the Chesterfield Republican, who communicates regularly with her supporters through the social media platform, including through Monday night video addresses. As yet Chase and former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, are the only two announced GOP candidates for governor.

Facebook's action came two days after a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol. While Virginia officials across the aisle have condemned the violence, Chase has been an outlier, giving voice to the rioters' grievances.

"I support peaceful protest," Chase said in a Facebook video Wednesday night after returning from Washington, "but I'm telling you that when you back people of Virginia and across the United States of America into a corner you will end up with a revolution and I believe that's what you're starting to see."