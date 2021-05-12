WATCH NOW: Convention loss marks end of Kirk Cox's 32-year career in House of Delegates

"Kirk was just very, very fair," Jones said. "He had a real sense of what needed to be done and how to go about doing it. That was a real gamble for him as Speaker in his first year."

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2009, said Cox’s vote on the issue has been on her mind for some time as one that was controversial but necessary.

“I think that his vote was, ‘You know what? We fought this long enough, there is a need. How do we meet that need?” McQuinn said in an interview. “But the bottom line is, that vote created a pathway to coverage for individuals doing some of the most critical work in our commonwealth during the pandemic.”

A new role?

People close to Cox say it is unlikely the delegate will run for office again. But, his loss in the convention battle for the Republican gubernatorial nomination might not mean he's finished in state government.

Youngkin, who clinched the GOP nomination for governor on Monday night, said during a March GOP candidate forum that Cox would make a good secretary of education if Republicans prevail in the November election.