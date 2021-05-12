WATCH NOW: Convention loss marks end of Kirk Cox's 32-year career in House of Delegates

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, in his bid for the GOP’s gubernatorial nomination, set himself apart early on as the only candidate who would say President Joe Biden was duly elected.
When a glossy mailer went out attacking eventual nominee Glenn Youngkin - designed to look like Cox paid for it - he asked all of the Republican candidates to denounce negative attack spending by fly-by-night political groups.
He otherwise ran on the same conservative positions that have come to define the GOP: boosting funding and protections for police officers, walking back Democrats’ voting reforms and gun control laws, ending the teaching of systemic racism in schools, and lowering taxes. Cox opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.
As Republicans vie to turn the tide - regain control of the House of Delegates and secure their first statewide victory since 2009 - convention voters broadly rejected the Richmond-area lawmaker and longtime fixture of the Virginia GOP.
Cox, 63, a retired high school government teacher from Colonial Heights, finished fourth in a seven-candidate field for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, signaling the likely end of his 32-year career in elected office that included two years as Speaker and eight as House majority leader during an epoch of ironclad Republican control.
Republican delegates instead turned to vocal and aggressive candidates who either sought to emulate former President Donald Trump’s style, like Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, or - in the cases of entrepreneur Pete Snyder and Youngkin - his vantage point, as political outsiders and wealthy businessmen.
Cox, who could not be reached for comment, sought to overcome his rivals by pitching himself as a man led by principles, a devout conservative Christian, and the one with the most government experience. As Cox wraps up his 16th term representing the 66th House District, which includes Colonial Heights and part of Chesterfield County, his long career is resonating with many longtime Republicans and even some Democrats in the state.
'Nuts and bolts'
"He truly cared about what I call the nuts and bolts of government - and that's what is missing in this day and time," said former House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, who was Cox's seatmate in the House for more than 10 years before losing his seat in the same Democratic wave that cost Republicans their majority in 2019.
"The commonwealth is losing a true public servant in Kirk," Jones said Monday.
Cox chose to pursue the governor's office rather than another term in the House. His last re-election fight was perhaps the most brutal of his career: Court-mandated redistricting, meant to correct for racial gerrymandering by Cox’s party in 2011, made Cox’s longtime GOP district swing statistically in favor of Democrats ahead of the 2019 House elections.
With aggressive campaigning and fundraising, Cox prevailed over Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman, a business owner, by 5 points. But, the fight for his seat hamstrung his ability to aid fellow Republicans.
With a well-funded campaign, Democrats criticized efforts by Cox and Virginia Republicans over the years to restrict women’s ability to seek abortions, block gun control measures in the face of mass shootings and resist an increase to the state’s minimum wage - attracting support from the Virginia suburbs, particularly women.
Election night 2019 saw Cox celebrating his re-election victory while lamenting his party’s loss of control in the General Assembly. He lost the speaker’s gavel after only two years, among the shortest tenures of House speakers.
The Trump issue
Former House Minority Leader David Toscano, D-Charlottesville, said Cox’s restrained, deliberate style didn’t work in a GOP gubernatorial campaign that was overshadowed by the continued presence of Trump.
“I think he tried to dance around the Trump issue in a way that ultimately destroyed him with his base,” he said. “He didn’t drink the Kool-Aid of the big lie.”
While Cox publicly acknowledged Biden's election, as other candidates did not, later in the campaign he talked more about election integrity and other issues dear to Trump loyalists in the GOP.
“I think it was a sop to the right, but it didn’t work,” Toscano said.
Susan Swecker, the chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia, said Cox "was one of the key architects of what the Republican Party in Virginia used to be," and his defeat in the GOP convention speaks to changes within the Republican Party.
"By no means in he a moderate; he has always had very strong views on abortions, and guns - what used to be the general litmus test for Republicans" Swecker said. "His downfall now is an example of how extreme the GOP has become."
House tenure
Cox had served in the House since defeating Del. John "Chip" Dicks, D-Chesterfield, by just under 1,000 votes in 1989. He would run unopposed 11 times.
He sought the 4th District GOP congressional nomination in 2001, losing to Randy Forbes. The House of Delegates would remain his political home.
It was in his House district that Cox found his base of support in the nomination fight for governor, 32 years after his first election. In the first round of convention tallies, 31 of the 39 delegates who voted in Colonial Heights supported Cox. He also carried Dinwiddie and Prince George counties and the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell.
Cox, too, carried Chesterfield County, home to Chase.
“He goes to our church and I know he is a good Christian man," said Fran McDaniel, who voted for Cox with his wife Nancy Saturday in Colonial Heights. "I’ve known him for 27 years and know what kind of person he is."
Medicaid expansion
One of Cox’s most prominent moves as Speaker was reversing his longstanding opposition to expanding Virginia's Medicaid program after Democrats used the issue to gain 15 seats in the House in 2017.
"It was going to happen - it was just a matter of when," said former Sen. John Watkins, R-Powhatan. In 2014 Watkins had fought against Cox, then House majority leader, and House Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford, over a plan to create a Virginia marketplace that would effectively expand the health care program under the Affordable Care Act.
"Kirk found himself in a different position as Speaker of the House than he did as a member of the House for Colonial Heights and Chesterfield," the former senator said. "He understood that he was creating policy that affects not only his district but all 100 districts."
Faced with that conclusion, Cox turned to Jones, as chairman of Appropriations and a skilled legislative tactician who had engineered passage of a $6 billion transportation funding package under Howell's name in 2013 despite opposition from conservative Republicans.
They embedded Medicaid expansion in the state budget and steered it through both chambers in 2018, overcoming opposition from a majority of Senate Republicans.
"Kirk was just very, very fair," Jones said. "He had a real sense of what needed to be done and how to go about doing it. That was a real gamble for him as Speaker in his first year."
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2009, said Cox’s vote on the issue has been on her mind for some time as one that was controversial but necessary.
“I think that his vote was, ‘You know what? We fought this long enough, there is a need. How do we meet that need?” McQuinn said in an interview. “But the bottom line is, that vote created a pathway to coverage for individuals doing some of the most critical work in our commonwealth during the pandemic.”
A new role?
People close to Cox say it is unlikely the delegate will run for office again. But, his loss in the convention battle for the Republican gubernatorial nomination might not mean he's finished in state government.
Youngkin, who clinched the GOP nomination for governor on Monday night, said during a March GOP candidate forum that Cox would make a good secretary of education if Republicans prevail in the November election.
“Kirk, if I’m fortunate enough to be governor, I would love to have you join as the secretary of education. I want to tip my hat because you are a true expert and I appreciate it,” Youngkin said.
The former Speaker's political mentor likes the idea.
"He would make a great secretary of education," Howell said Tuesday. "If Glenn can win, I would love to see Kirk as our secretary of education. That area desperately needs direction and help.”
Cox was Howell's first choice for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, praising his “integrity and his character.” The former speaker said he is "delighted" with the choice of Youngkin.
Howell came to the House in 1988, two years before Cox, and served until his retirement in 2018. In 15 years as Speaker, he helped build the GOP's House membership until the party held two-thirds of the seats in the chamber, a majority that disappeared in two successive House elections after Trump's victory in 2016 energized Democratic opposition.
Attacks trumped policy
Less than 24 hours after his defeat in the GOP convention, Cox made an appearance at Youngkin’s victory rally in Richmond, keeping largely to himself on the inside barrier near the stage.
A week earlier, at his last campaign rally in Richmond, Cox said in an interview that he had hoped the convention's ranked-choice voting method - which asked voters to list the candidates in order of preference - would lead to a more policy-focused race.
Youngkin faced attacks for having urged employees at The Carlyle Group to support civil rights and justice reform advocacy groups, while Snyder fielded attacks for work his old firm did for Democrats in Congress. Cox was criticized for his vote on Medicaid expansion.
Cox said he had hoped the candidates would appeal on their records, "because a good strategy, a smart strategy, is to try to get second and third votes,” which would come into play as convention delegates' first choices were eliminated. “That hasn't happened quite as much as I would like to have seen.”
Paul Nardo, who served as House clerk under Cox, said that even in a partisan role as majority leader from 2010 to 2018, Cox was able to work across the aisle with Democrats on important issues like the budget, a quality that he said also distinguished the former Speaker's campaign for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.
"He wasn't negative and tearing people down," Nardo said.
