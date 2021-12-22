WATCH NOW: Fire guts Chuck Robb's McLean home; injuries to former governor and first lady not life-threatening

A fire late Tuesday night engulfed the McLean home of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb.
Robb and former Virginia first lady Lynda Robb were taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to their three daughters.
Lynda Robb is a daughter of President Lyndon Johnson. The Washington Post quoted her sister, Luci Baines Johnson, as saying that Chuck Robb, 82, was treated for smoke inhalation and released. She said her sister, Lynda, 77, is being treated in a hospital for second degree burns from her elbow to her wrist, as well as for smoke inhalation, The Post reported.
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that based on the fire’s severity, an investigation into the cause could take days or weeks.
Gov. Ralph Northam was among Virginia officials extending good wishes to the former governor and first lady on Twitter.
“Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of a fire at the home of former governor Chuck Robb. Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy.”
The Northam administration said in a statement that the Robbs’ daughters confirmed their parents had no life-threatening injuries and had been transported by ambulance to a hospital. Chuck and Lynda Robb were the only people in the house at the time of the fire.
“Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” said the Robbs’ daughters. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”
Robb, a Democrat, was a U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001, governor from 1982 to 1986 and lieutenant governor from 1978 to 1982.
Fairfax Fire and Rescue said it responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Its images posted on Twitter showed fire raging through the house and its roof.
Fairfax officials said that the first units on the scene found fire throughout the first floor of a large home. Arlington County’s fire department and the Montgomery County, Md., fire and rescue service assisted Fairfax.
The home, assessed at $5.5 million, is 16,106 square feet with an attached garage, swimming pool and tennis court, according to Fairfax County property records. An adjacent parcel of land the Robbs own is valued at $3.4 million.
Robb was among 10 Virginia governors — including Northam and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin — who were in Richmond on Sunday for a memorial service in honor of former Gov. Linwood Holton, who died in October at 98.
Staff writer Gregory Gilligan contributed to this report.