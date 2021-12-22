WATCH NOW: Fire guts Chuck Robb's McLean home; injuries to former governor and first lady not life-threatening

The Northam administration said in a statement that the Robbs’ daughters confirmed their parents had no life-threatening injuries and had been transported by ambulance to a hospital. Chuck and Lynda Robb were the only people in the house at the time of the fire.

“Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” said the Robbs’ daughters. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”

Robb, a Democrat, was a U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001, governor from 1982 to 1986 and lieutenant governor from 1978 to 1982.

Fairfax Fire and Rescue said it responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean. Its images posted on Twitter showed fire raging through the house and its roof.

Fairfax officials said that the first units on the scene found fire throughout the first floor of a large home. Arlington County’s fire department and the Montgomery County, Md., fire and rescue service assisted Fairfax.