WATCH NOW: Former Rep. Denver Riggleman is still thinking about independent run for governor

There’s a scene in the 2019 miniseries "Watchmen" where a troubled antihero, locked up in prison and bullied by fellow inmates, violently beats a picked few and says, “I'm not locked in here with you. You're locked in here with me.”

Former U.S Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, recalled the scene in a recent interview about his hopes to jump into the Virginia governor’s race as an independent, a decision he said is now only predicated on cash, given his level of frustration with the field of candidates in both parties.

“If I had the money to do this, if I had the fundraising, I would scare the hell out of the Republicans and Democrats,” said Riggleman, who lost his seat representing Virginia’s 5th District in a GOP convention last year, after presiding over the wedding of a gay couple. Republican Bob Good went on to win the 5th District seat. Riggleman has since left the party.

“I don't have to satisfy a base. I can sit back like a machine gun.”

Three months until the deadline for independent candidates to register their candidacies with the state, Riggleman’s is a big “if.” But, he said, he has been speaking with friends and supporters who are urging him to run, and said that if he decided to jump in, he would announce it on June 7, a day before the Democratic primary.