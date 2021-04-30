WATCH NOW: Four Republicans vying for Va. attorney general say their experience sets them apart

Miyares said that if he is elected he would first look at whether any public schools remain closed. He said education is one of the great equalizers, "but we've literally closed that avenue of success."

He said that if he is elected attorney general and any school board has not reopened its schools by the time he is sworn in, he will "bring a lawsuit on behalf of those families, on behalf of those kids saying you're in clear violation of the Virginia Constitution."

He said his second priority would be to investigate the Parole Board, which he said "is literally breaking the law to let out violent criminals and murderers and rapists back on our streets."

Miyares said that when he was a prosecutor in Virginia Beach he could tell crime victims that if they took the witness stand and endured a cross-examination, and the judge or jury convicted the accused, that the perpetrator was "going to go away for a very long time" and would not harm anyone else. He said prosecutors cannot say that to victims anymore.

"And what they've done to the victims of crime, to ignore their pleas, with this parole board and a host of other legislation that is now law .. I think it's just unconscionable."