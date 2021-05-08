WATCH NOW: GOP convention delegates make picks for governor, other offices; counting starts Sunday

The man said he was not part of any campaign, but two Youngkin workers walking on either side of him said the man was working for the Snyder campaign.

For all of the intraparty animosity that bubbled up during the race, Republicans are unified behind one goal: seeing a Republican move into the Executive Mansion. Virginians have not elected a Republican candidate statewide since 2009; and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the apparent front-runner for the Democratic nomination, has already won once, on his second try.

Democrats will nominate their candidate in a June 8 primary. McAuliffe wants to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, the Democrat who followed him four years ago and who has endorsed McAuliffe. Northam has presided over a state response to the COVID-19 pandemic that Republicans are attacking with gusto in their convention fight.

“We’re coming together around the fact that we can’t afford another term by the McAuliffe-Northam administration,” said Youngkin. “I think everyone is just fed up.”

At his polling place in Colonial Heights, Cox said his legislative district has the largest share of voters who lean Democrat of any held by a Republican in the legislature - a sign that he is the candidate who can beat McAuliffe.