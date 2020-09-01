WATCH NOW: Higher COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads to remain through Labor Day to bar potential surge

Heightened COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads will remain in place through Labor Day, as state officials hope to stymie a potential surge following the busy holiday weekend.

While the rest of the state remains under Phase Three guidelines, private and public gatherings in the state’s Eastern health region are limited to 50 people, compared with the current statewide limit of 250. All restaurants across 11 localities in the region currently must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and close down for service at midnight, as well as limit patrons to 50% of their capacity.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that keeping the restrictions in place to avoid a surge will be imperative as schools and colleges reopen.

“We need to think back to Memorial Day and July the 4th. We saw surges in the week, two weeks after those holidays across the state and certainly here in Virginia. We want to avoid those as summer comes to a close,” Northam said.

The governor said his decision aligns with guidance from federal health officials. On Monday, Northam participated in a call with the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who urged states to be wary of holiday weekend surges.