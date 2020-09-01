WATCH NOW: Higher COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads to remain through Labor Day to bar potential surge

Heightened COVID-19 restrictions in Hampton Roads will remain in place through Labor Day, as state officials hope to stymie a potential surge following the busy holiday weekend.
While the rest of the state remains under Phase Three guidelines, private and public gatherings in the state’s Eastern health region are limited to 50 people, compared with the current statewide limit of 250. All restaurants across 11 localities in the region currently must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and close down for service at midnight, as well as limit patrons to 50% of their capacity.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that keeping the restrictions in place to avoid a surge will be imperative as schools and colleges reopen.
“We need to think back to Memorial Day and July the 4th. We saw surges in the week, two weeks after those holidays across the state and certainly here in Virginia. We want to avoid those as summer comes to a close,” Northam said.
The governor said his decision aligns with guidance from federal health officials. On Monday, Northam participated in a call with the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who urged states to be wary of holiday weekend surges.
“Now is the time to double down on what we know is working so we can set ourselves up for success this fall,” Northam said.
Northam said that if downward trends continue in Eastern Virginia, and people are observed following social distancing guidelines through the holiday weekend, the additional restrictions on the region would be lifted “soon after Labor Day.”
Virginia COVID cases are at 121,615 as of Tuesday - over 1,000 more than Monday - with 9,621 hospitalizations and 2,612 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the VDH reported a 7.7% positivity rate, up from Monday's 7.4% and from the state's lowest: 3.7%. But it's also down from the 20.6% peak in April.
The World Health Organization advised governments in May to remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days. That has not yet occurred in Virginia.
Almost 1.6 million COVID tests have been conducted since the start of the outbreak. The Richmond area - Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield - makes up nearly 200,000 of those tests. (Hanover County is in a different health district.)
Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,039 coronavirus patients - 43 fewer than Monday - were in the hospital as of Tuesday and almost 15,200 patients hospitalized have been discharged. Ventilator use sits at 19% with ICU occupancy at 79% in the state.
In Virginia, data shows almost 25,000 cases are in the 20-29 age group.
Black and Latino Virginians account for almost 60% of all cases and hospitalizations but 11% of deaths. The case percentage among Latinos, who were at one point 50% of cases, is going down.
Richmond has 3,920 cases, 23 higher than Monday; 374 hospitalizations, one less than Monday; and 49 deaths, two more than reported the day before.
The Chesterfield Health District, which includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan, has 5,524 cases, a 69-case jump; 303 hospitalizations, one less than Monday; and 110 deaths, a two-person increase.
Henrico County has 4,651 cases, a 43-case jump; 381 hospitalizations; and 193 deaths, one more than Monday.
Hanover County has 810 cases, 84 hospitalizations and 35 deaths.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
License renewals
The state is extending the validity of driver’s licenses that expired in August, September and October by 60 days as the Department of Motor Vehicles works to address the backlog resulting from COVID-19.
In addition, licenses expiring in November will remain valid until the end of that month.
The DMV said Tuesday that the extension will apply to roughly 275,000 customers. DMV offices are currently open, but operating by appointment only.
