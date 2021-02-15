WATCH NOW: In the cloud: budget plan would boost computing power for research and development in region

The proposal pairs with budget efforts by Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, a member of the House Appropriations Committee who is seeking money to help the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Prince George County, which is part of her House district.

Aird asked for $10 million, included in the budget, to help Petersburg expand the capacity of its water and wastewater systems to serve a growing community of research-driven pharmaceutical companies that represent a big economic payoff for a city that badly needs it.

“This is one of those opportunities that does not come along very often,” Aird said in an interview Friday.

The solution House budget writers proposed begins with $20 million in currently approved state bonds to build a headquarters for yet another center of excellence — the Commonwealth Center for Advanced Logistics Systems, a research partnership that includes VCU, Virginia State University, Longwood University, the University of Virginia and Old Dominion University.