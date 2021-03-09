WATCH NOW: 'It should have been done a long time ago': Biden rescue plan throws another lifeline to restaurant industry

He said restaurants also have benefited particularly from the Employee Retention Tax Credit, first adopted as part of the CARES Act and then extended in the December relief package with a provision that allows businesses to take the credit even if they received PPP loans.

When Congress passed that provision, "I had a pretty good day," Liu said.

Then there is the Tin Pan, which hasn't hosted a live music show since last March. It's likely to benefit from the Shuttered Venue Operating Grant Program that Congress included in the December relief package, but the aid has been slow to arrive for crowd-oriented businesses that are not likely to reopen until the pandemic is under control.

"The Tin Pan? I have no idea," he said.

While Liu is sympathetic with the "due diligence" that the U.S. Small Business Administration is taking in rolling out relief for shuttered venues, Virginia's restaurant industry hopes that the money comes more quickly after Congress and the president take final action on the American Rescue Plan.

"We're much more optimistic about this one getting out there quickly," said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia, Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, representing about 1,500 members, both independent and chain restaurants.