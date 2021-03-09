WATCH NOW: 'It should have been done a long time ago': Biden rescue plan throws another lifeline to restaurant industry

Virginia’s restaurant industry was hoping for rescue a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and indoor dining ceased, only to see business revive in fits and starts during the public health emergency.
Congress didn't then pass the proposed $120 billion Restaurants Act - the relief package championed by independent restaurant owners for the past year - but instead began to throw a series of lifelines to businesses in danger of permanently going underwater.
Those lifelines - including two rounds of forgivable federal loans and tax credits for businesses that retain their employees - have culminated in a $28.6 billion grant program as part of the American Rescue Plan Act that the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve on Wednesday and send to President Joe Biden for his signature.
"This is a decisive moment for the independent restaurant and bar community," said Erika Polmer, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, after the U.S. Senate on Saturday narrowly approved a revised bill for the $1.9 trillion emergency relief package that Biden proposed as the first legislative priority of his presidency.
The package is more about economic relief than stimulus for independent restaurant owners such as Kevin Liu, who co-owns The Jasper and Carytown Cupcakes in Richmond's Carytown shopping district and co-owns the Tin Pan music club in western Henrico County.
"It should have been done a long time ago," said Liu, who also "is active in the Independent Restaurant Coalition.
"For a lot of us, it will keep us in business," he said. "It will help us want to stay on this career path."
Liu has a wide perspective on the effect of COVID-19 on his industry. He's happy to say that Carytown Cupcakes has recovered "back to pre-COVID levels."
The Jasper is a different story. The 4-year-old cocktail bar doesn't offer indoor dining, much less bar seating, but instead relies on pop-up kitchen menus for takeout meals and cocktails to go.
And that was thanks to two rounds of forgivable loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, first enacted by Congress under the CARES Act almost a year ago and revived in the Consolidated Appropriations Act adopted on Dec. 27.
"The Jasper wouldn't have opened in any meaningful way without PPP," Liu said.
The Jasper was closed from mid-March until early May when it opened for takeout and delivery, which has been its business model since then. Liu told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last year that the revenue from takeout is less than 30% of what The Jasper would make on a typical weekend.
He said restaurants also have benefited particularly from the Employee Retention Tax Credit, first adopted as part of the CARES Act and then extended in the December relief package with a provision that allows businesses to take the credit even if they received PPP loans.
When Congress passed that provision, "I had a pretty good day," Liu said.
Then there is the Tin Pan, which hasn't hosted a live music show since last March. It's likely to benefit from the Shuttered Venue Operating Grant Program that Congress included in the December relief package, but the aid has been slow to arrive for crowd-oriented businesses that are not likely to reopen until the pandemic is under control.
"The Tin Pan? I have no idea," he said.
While Liu is sympathetic with the "due diligence" that the U.S. Small Business Administration is taking in rolling out relief for shuttered venues, Virginia's restaurant industry hopes that the money comes more quickly after Congress and the president take final action on the American Rescue Plan.
"We're much more optimistic about this one getting out there quickly," said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia, Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, representing about 1,500 members, both independent and chain restaurants.
Terry estimates that more than 20% of his members have closed during the pandemic and won't reopen. Nationally, the restaurant industry ended 2020 with 2.5 million fewer jobs and with food service sales down $255 billion from expected levels between March 2020 and January 2021, according to the National Restaurant Association, for which Terry leads the Virginia chapter.
The restaurant industry lost more than 7,300 jobs in Richmond alone from the beginning of 2019 through the end of September 2020, said Chris Chmura, founder and CEO of Chmura Economics & Analytics, a consulting firm based in Richmond.
The threat is particularly acute in cities and business districts as the pandemic accelerates a trend toward remote working that means fewer people coming downtown for their jobs, Chmura said. The rescue package “will be very important in supporting a sector of the economy that depends on people working from the office.”
For those who have survived, Terry said the new relief package will provide money they can use to address a wider range of needs than the forgivable loans under the PPP.
"It's just a more flexible type of grant," he said.
In addition to payroll, mortgage and rent, and utilities, the grants can be used for maintenance, construction of outdoor seating, protective equipment and cleaning supplies, food, debt to suppliers and other operational expenses, according to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.
While large, technology-driven companies have bolstered Virginia's economy during the pandemic, restaurants and other parts of the hospitality industry have suffered disproportionately.
"It's a large part of our tourism industry," Terry said. "It's a big part of our day-to-day economy."
That is especially true in the Richmond area, where a lively and diverse restaurant scene has been part of the city's revitalization.
“Richmond is considered a top food destination in the commonwealth with its eclectic restaurant scene," said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who met with more than two dozen restaurant owners during a public roundtable in October. "Unfortunately, this vibrant industry has taken a major hit from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19."
This week, Warner touted the "robust" grant program for restaurants, craft breweries and other drinking establishments in the American Rescue Plan.
"The direct aid would provide direct grants of up to $5 million for small or midsized restaurants or $10 million to restaurants with multiple locations to help business owners keep workers on the payroll and pay rent and utilities," he said.
The House is expected to begin reviewing changes made by the Senate and vote on the plan on Wednesday. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said the changes were to the House's liking and he expects the Democratic majority to pass it.
"All in all, I think they did a fine job of delivering us a package we can support," McEachin said.
The package will help restaurants survive and recover, but Liu said the industry has to be prepared to change the way it operates, especially in providing pay and benefits to employees who won't come back until it's safe.
"The number one reason it's harder to get people to work in the restaurant business is the fear," he said.
The pandemic has shown workers the importance of health insurance and other benefits many restaurant workers don't receive, said Liu, who also is an outspoken advocate for a $15 minimum wage for employees who traditionally have survived mostly on tips.
"I expect a reckoning in the restaurant industry," he said.
