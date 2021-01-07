WATCH NOW: Kaine, Warner join calls for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia on Thursday called for President Donald Trump's removal via the 25th Amendment, a day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
"I believe that the Cabinet, led by the vice president, should invoke the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump is no longer able to serve," Kaine said in a Zoom news conference with reporters.
Warner also called for the president's removal in a separate news conference. "I absolutely believe it should be on the table," Warner said.
He said he has been in contact with members of the Trump Cabinet with whom he has relationships and has urged them to decide "how they want to be recorded by history," and "whether they want to be enablers."
"Those members of the Trump Cabinet who have any conscience or any sense of obligation to rule of law, I do think it's incumbent upon them to act or to at least resign and not be part of this travesty that is playing out before our eyes," Warner said. "Whether that will take place, I'm not sure."
Warner, who is in line to head the Senate Intelligence Committee, angrily called the assault on the Capitol a "desecration." He called for an investigation into the security breakdown at the U.S. Capitol and said Congress should "come down hard on the social media companies who have turned a blind eye to the preaching of hate and white supremacy and nationalism."
Warner said of the president: "The absolute outrageousness of this person's actions to basically encourage this horde of thugs to attack the Capitol, when he knew his own vice president was there doing his duty," speaks to "the character of Donald Trump."
Kaine and Warner joined a growing chorus of fellow Democrats, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, in calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the president's removal under the constitutional provision that would require the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to say that the president cannot fulfill his presidential duties.
"Bluntly, this was a Donald Trump-inspired disaster," Kaine said.
He said that together with "his mismanagement of the pandemic," his "idiotic" veto of the defense spending bill - which Congress overrode - and his "foolish antics" that Kaine said cost the GOP its Senate majority, "This Trump-inspired riot yesterday will be his legacy and he will be remembered for the rest of American history for death, division and depression."
Kaine said he does not think Trump plans to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, but he said Congress should formally declare that Trump is not welcome.
Virginia's four Republican members of Congress, all of whom backed challenges to the electoral results, joined Democratic colleagues in denouncing the attack on the Capitol, but did not call for Trump's removal.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who represents Hanover and New Kent counties, said Thursday on Twitter: "What happened on Wednesday in our nation’s Capital is a blemish on this nation."
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, on Wednesday night urged Pence to invoke the constitutional provision. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, also called for Trump's removal on Thursday, saying in a statement: "It has become clear that the risk of him staying in office exceeds the risk of him serving out the final days of his term."
Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, said he has signed on to articles of impeachment drafted by three Democratic colleagues. "Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country and he has to go immediately," Beyer tweeted.
Gov. Ralph Northam, who sent Virginia State Police and Virginia National Guard members to Washington to help quell the rioting, said on Twitter that he is extending Virginia's National Guard deployment at least through Jan. 20, "based on conversations this morning with our emergency teams and Washington D.C. Virginia state police also remain on the ground."
Northam added: "We will be there until President-Elect Biden is officially sworn in."
Warner asserted that more people were arrested at the Capitol when disability activists tried to peacefully enter lawmakers' offices than were arrested in Wednesday's mob violence.
"Anyone that still questions whether systemic racism exists in our country need only think about what the response would have been if this had been a Black Lives Matter group of protesters as opposed to this Trump mob."
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD
Michael Martz contributed to this report.