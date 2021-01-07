WATCH NOW: Kaine, Warner join calls for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia on Thursday called for President Donald Trump's removal via the 25th Amendment, a day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"I believe that the Cabinet, led by the vice president, should invoke the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump is no longer able to serve," Kaine said in a Zoom news conference with reporters.

Warner also called for the president's removal in a separate news conference. "I absolutely believe it should be on the table," Warner said.

He said he has been in contact with members of the Trump Cabinet with whom he has relationships and has urged them to decide "how they want to be recorded by history," and "whether they want to be enablers."

"Those members of the Trump Cabinet who have any conscience or any sense of obligation to rule of law, I do think it's incumbent upon them to act or to at least resign and not be part of this travesty that is playing out before our eyes," Warner said. "Whether that will take place, I'm not sure."