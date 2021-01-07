WATCH NOW: Kaine, Warner, Spanberger join calls for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment

Warner said he has been in contact with members of the Trump Cabinet with whom he has relationships and has urged them to decide “how they want to be recorded by history,” and “whether they want to be enablers.”

“Those members of the Trump Cabinet who have any conscience or any sense of obligation to rule of law, I do think it’s incumbent upon them to act or to at least resign and not be part of this travesty that is playing out before our eyes,” Warner said.

Warner, who is in line to head the Senate Intelligence Committee, angrily called the assault on the Capitol a “desecration.” He called for an investigation into the security breakdown at the U.S. Capitol and said Congress should “come down hard on the social media companies who have turned a blind eye to the preaching of hate and white supremacy and nationalism.”

Warner said of the president: “The absolute outrageousness of this person’s actions to basically encourage this horde of thugs to attack the Capitol, when he knew his own vice president was there doing his duty,” speaks to “the character of Donald Trump.”