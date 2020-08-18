WATCH NOW: Lawmakers kick off special session with debate over pandemic logistics

Virginia lawmakers kicked off a special session on COVID-19 and police reform on Tuesday, but the day was largely consumed with debating the logistics of the gathering as the pandemic unfolds.
Both houses met outside of their traditional chambers to comply with public safety restrictions around COVID-19, with the House meeting at VCU’s Siegel Center while the Senate met at the Science Museum of Virginia.
In the House, Democratic leaders sought different procedural avenues to take the chamber’s business virtual as they faced opposition from the GOP minority, which cited skepticism of the online format to staunchly oppose Democrats’ plan.
Democrats, who hold a 55-45 majority in the House, only needed GOP support to fast-track their plan to go online. Led by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the caucus ultimately decided to forgo five days of legislative work to allow for the online format.
“We’re speaking with health professionals, the Virginia Department of Health, we know what is safest,” Filler-Corn said in an interview. “These are unprecedented times, uncharted territory. We see what [can happen] when you’re not careful. We want to preserve everyone’s health and safety. That’s number one.”
Senate Democrats, who control the upper chamber, opted to meet in person at the museum, where leaders said social distancing, masks and other precautions will keep members, staff and the media safe.
The differing approach was one of many throughout the day that saw House and Senate Democrats split over the logistics of the special session as soon as it started, throwing into question the ability of the hard-fought Democratic majorities in the two chambers to work together cooperatively.
Senate rejects plan
Senate Democrats, joined by Republicans, unanimously rejected a resolution drafted by House leaders that would have limited lawmakers to three bills each and limited the scope of the session.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said that rejecting the House resolution “is not going to affect our operations at all” and promised to “get our job done as quickly as possible.
Saslaw said the Senate had tried to work out procedural agreements with the House “for several months.”
“It has not been for lack of trying,” he said.
Kristina Hagen, spokeswoman for the Senate Democratic Caucus, said: “There were many questions that could not be answered and the body felt it best to defeat the measure.”
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, led opposition to the resolution, which the Senate received from the House two hours before the meeting began.
Norment said the limitation on bills would have applied after legislators already had exceeded it, raising concerns about whether all legislation would receive a fair hearing.
He also questioned whether the procedures would be “depriving the general public of the opportunity to participate in the legislative process.
“It’s just a miserable way to do business,” Norment said, chiding House Democrats for their lack of experience in running the legislative process.
Moving forward
The Democrat-controlled chambers will move ahead with their own rules of engagement, teeing up the potential for confrontation down the line.
The Senate will kick off committee hearings Wednesday, which will be livestreamed. The public is asked to register in advance to comment on legislation.
The House, meanwhile, will convene Wednesday to move forward with procedural readings of several House proposals to allow the body and its committees to meet virtually. For example, current House rules say that a committee can’t vote on legislation without a sufficient number of lawmakers physically present. Filler-Corn said the rule change will allow for committees to take up legislation through online gatherings.
The House’s timeline would allow the chamber to begin committee meetings on pending legislation starting on Monday.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, vocally opposed the online format. He said his caucus is consulting with lawyers about the permissibility of doing formal legislative business online and weighing legal action.
Gilbert and other Republicans, newly in the minority this year, on Tuesday expressed concern about their ability to exert their rights as lawmakers in a format that could give more power over debate to the majority.
During training on how to participate in hearings through the online meeting platform Zoom, one GOP lawmaker asked the clerk’s office whether committee chairs would be able to mute other lawmakers. The trainer, Sharon Steidel, said that as a “general rule, we won’t mute you. We may ask you to mute yourself.”
Lucas appears
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, who learned Monday that she faces felony charges in Portsmouth for her involvement in the toppling of a Confederate statue that left a man severely injured, was in the Senate chamber on Tuesday alongside her colleagues.
Lucas quietly slipped into the session after it had started but made no comment on the charges or their timing on the eve of the special session.
“On advice of my attorney, I am not speaking to the charges at this point,” she said in a text message. “Trusting ... justice I will be vindicated.”
