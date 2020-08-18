WATCH NOW: Lawmakers kick off special session with debate over pandemic logistics

Virginia lawmakers kicked off a special session on COVID-19 and police reform on Tuesday, but the day was largely consumed with debating the logistics of the gathering as the pandemic unfolds.

Both houses met outside of their traditional chambers to comply with public safety restrictions around COVID-19, with the House meeting at VCU’s Siegel Center while the Senate met at the Science Museum of Virginia.

In the House, Democratic leaders sought different procedural avenues to take the chamber’s business virtual as they faced opposition from the GOP minority, which cited skepticism of the online format to staunchly oppose Democrats’ plan.

Democrats, who hold a 55-45 majority in the House, only needed GOP support to fast-track their plan to go online. Led by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the caucus ultimately decided to forgo five days of legislative work to allow for the online format.

“We’re speaking with health professionals, the Virginia Department of Health, we know what is safest,” Filler-Corn said in an interview. “These are unprecedented times, uncharted territory. We see what [can happen] when you’re not careful. We want to preserve everyone’s health and safety. That’s number one.”