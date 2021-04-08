WATCH NOW: Northam endorses McAuliffe for governor; McClellan urges 'new perspective'

In Norfolk McAuliffe credited Northam for his leadership during the pandemic and for helping create a more open and welcoming state. He said he wants to lead the effort to build the post-COVID economy and to further efforts on equity and criminal justice.

McAuliffe said 250,000 Virginians have regained the right to vote in the last eight years.

"We have been through the battles together," McAuliffe said.

"What we saw eight years ago was a right-wing state that businesses did not want to come to," McAuliffe said. "Today Virginia is a progressive state that everybody wants to come (to) and raise their family and get their children an education."

McClellan said she found out about Northam's decision after it had been made public.

"Northam said that we needed a governor who has experience. I've got more state government experience than all of my opponents combined," said McClellan, who has served in the legislature since 2006.

McClellan criticized McAuliffe for taking "credit for my work" - namely, legislation McClellan introduced this year, the Voting Rights Act of Virginia. She said his environmental policy plan "is built" on the Clean Economy Act, which McClellan championed in 2020.