WATCH NOW: Northam endorses McAuliffe for governor two months ahead of Democratic primary

McAuliffe was among many state and national Democratic leaders who called for Northam's resignation early in the 2019 scandal.

Northam, who served as lieutenant governor during McAuliffe's term as governor from 2014 to 2018, praised his predecessor as "the architect of the new Virginia economy," noting that Virginia added more than 200,000 jobs during McAuliffe's tenure.

"When he turned the keys over to me in 2017, he turned a new commonwealth over," Northam said, saying he was able to build on McAuliffe's successes.

Northam said McAuliffe started work that he continued on bringing Amazon to Virginia, expanding Medicaid and furthering investments in broadband services and key infrastructure improvements from the Port of Virginia to interstate highways.

"It's important that we continue to build on the success that we've had over the last three years," Northam said, citing investments in K-12 education and in historically Black colleges and universities, and changes in criminal justice reform, from repealing the death penalty to legalizing recreational use of marijuana for adults effective July 1.