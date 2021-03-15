WATCH NOW: Northam gets dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday became one of more than 2 million Virginians to be vaccinated against COVID-19, opting for a dose manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

The American manufacturer’s vaccine — which consists of just one dose — reportedly has faced some reluctance from the public because studies showed it to be slightly less effective at preventing moderate to severe illness than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Virginia officials, however, welcomed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a way to reach herd immunity more quickly to the benefit of the entire state.

They have also pitched it as a way to speed up immunizations without the logistical burden of scheduling a second dose.

“We have three safe and effective vaccines now,” Northam said seconds after receiving his dose. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccination they can.”

Northam and his wife, Pam, were vaccinated at the Executive Mansion by a mobile vaccination team run by the Virginia National Guard. Such teams, which can administer about 250 doses per day, will be deployed across the state starting this week to help with Virginia’s immunization efforts.