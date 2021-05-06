WATCH NOW: Northam hopes to lift Virginia's COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, will follow CDC guidance on masks

The statewide survey by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs included 188 parents of children under 18 years old out of a total of 907 people surveyed April 6-23.

Out of 112 parents with children between 12 and 17, two-thirds said they would be very or somewhat likely to allow them to be vaccinated. One-third said they were not likely to have their children vaccinated at that age, and two people didn't answer the question.

Support was strongest in the urban crescent from Northern Virginia through the Richmond area and Hampton Roads, where between 74% to 84% of those parents said they would be very or somewhat likely to have their children vaccinated at that age. In the region that includes the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas, 60% said they would be "very likely" and 24% "somewhat likely" to allow their children to be vaccinated.

"When people say they have no problem with getting their children vaccinated, that's going a long way," Wilder said in an interview.

Opposition was strongest in less populated western Virginia, where only 16 percent said they likely would allow their children to be vaccinated and two-thirds say they were "not at all likely" to allow it. In northwest Virginia, 40% said they would be very or somewhat likely to allow it, and 37% said they were "not at all likely."