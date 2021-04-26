WATCH NOW: Northam, House leaders endorse Ayala for lieutenant governor

Ayala was first elected to the General Assembly as part of the so-called “blue wave” in 2017, when she defeated four-term Republican incumbent Rich Anderson. In 2019, she again beat Anderson, who is now the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Ayala was one of the first Hispanic women elected to serve in the House of Delegates, alongside Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, who was also first elected in 2017.

Guzman was also seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, but withdrew earlier this month, citing a lack of funding.

Ayala faces five other candidates in the crowded Democratic primary: Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke; Del. Mark Levine of Alexandria; Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan; Xavier Warren, a lobbyist for nonprofits and an NFL player agent; and Sean Perryman, former head of the Fairfax County NAACP.

Two people familiar with the leaders’ thinking said having a woman in the Democratic statewide ticket was a driving force behind the endorsement. They emphasized Ayala’s legislative record and that Democratic leaders’ strained relationships with some other candidates for lieutenant governor also played a significant role.