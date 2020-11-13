WATCH NOW: Northam imposes additional COVID-19 restrictions; limits certain gatherings to 25 people

“We have taken every precaution, followed every best practice measure, protected our staff and guests but that appears to be insufficient,” said Brian Moore, who owns Chez Max in Henrico County.

“Talking to my clientele, they know COVID-19 is real but accept the risks, not letting fear run their lives. If you are concerned or afraid of exposure, then you stay home.”

In May, Northam's office said on a Friday afternoon which types of businesses could reopen in Virginia's Phase One. In that instance, 27 pages of specific requirements for businesses were uploaded to the state's website, only to be removed roughly two hours later and not uploaded again until the next day.

Phase Three of reopening in July was outlined weeks in advance, but hours before Phase Three began, the governor issued an early evening change keeping the bar areas of restaurants closed.

Northam's view

In announcing the new restrictions Friday afternoon, Northam said: “Everyone is tired of this pandemic. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But these mitigation measures work — we saw that earlier this year. I’m confident that we can get our numbers back down, but it takes all of us working together to do the right thing.”