WATCH NOW: Northam imposes additional COVID-19 restrictions; limits gatherings to 25 people

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced new COVID-19 restrictions for the state, limiting gatherings to 25 people both indoors and outdoors ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Northam administration will also ban the serving of alcohol after 10 p.m. statewide, echoing a measure put in place in the state's eastern region to limit bar-like activities.

The restrictions go into effect Sunday night at midnight.

The state will also ramp up enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing inside essential retail businesses, much like it does currently inside restaurants, penalizing business-owners for not enforcing the safety guidelines.

The 25-person cap on all public and private in-person gatherings will drop from the current cap of 250 people.

All Virginians aged 5 and over must wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. The current mask mandate, in effect since May 29, covers children ages 10 and older.