WATCH NOW: Northam urges Virginians to help stem the COVID-19 surge as hospitalizations reach new peak

Northam said his administration is watching the state’s trends to gauge whether further public restrictions are needed to stem the surge of the virus, which it largely chalks up to social gatherings and weariness among the public to continue to follow health guidance.

“I continue to closely monitor the numbers, and we’ll evaluate whether further mitigation steps are necessary,” Northam said, pointing specifically to the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings.

Virginia, and the nation, remain amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. Over the past week, the state reported an average of 2,311 cases per day, while the positivity rate has climbed to 8.3%. (The positivity rate is the number of positive COVID-19 test results among everyone tested on a given day. The World Health Organization suggests that number should remain below 5%, a signal the virus’ spread is under control.)

Virginia’s positivity rate cleared 5% on October 13 and has been on the rise ever since. All of the state’s regions are experiencing surges, most notably Southwest Virginia, where health care resources were already limited before the pandemic.

Northam said the state’s contact tracers report that much of the spread is taking place in community and social settings - at small gatherings, churches and schools.