WATCH NOW: Pipeline shutdown highlights 'everyday threats' from cyber attacks as Congress looks to act

However, Virginia business leaders are cautious about legislation that would impose new regulatory requirements on companies that are the victims of ransomware attacks by criminals to extort money in return for removing the threat, as the FBI said an Eastern European gang called DarkSide did with the Colonial Pipeline.

"I would hope [legislation] would be more focused on research and development and collaborating on protecting data, as opposed to over regulation and reporting requirements," said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

"Senator Warner is uniquely situated, with his private sector background and chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee, to work collaboratively with the business community in Virginia and across the country on this subject," DuVal said.

Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said the state is aware of constant threats to both public and private IT networks, but also recognizes the sensitivity for businesses that don't want to publicly reveal their vulnerabilities.

"We're constantly getting attacked," Moran said. "Many that we know of and many that don't because the victims do not want their clientele to know it, for obvious reasons."