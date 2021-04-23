WATCH NOW: Post-Trump, Richmond-area races could decide control of House of Delegates

"I don't know what to read into the primary," she said Thursday. "I certainly don't begrudge anybody running. I always run like I'm behind. I think we should come with that mindset."

Elliott was serving as president of the Museum District Association - "the first person of color to hold that role" - when its board came out in support of Black Lives Matter marches in Richmond last summer after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

"I felt the energy of the moment and the desire for change, and knew that I had an opportunity to lead," he said in an email message.

Adams is proud of the strides the Democratic majority quickly took to carry out its progressive agenda, which included police and criminal justice reforms, but she said, "There's so much more to do, especially as we recover from the pandemic."

71st District

She's not the only local Democrat facing an unexpected primary challenge. Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, a prominent leader in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, faces a primary battle in the 71st District with Richard Walker, who thinks Democrats haven't gone far enough to address racial and economic equality in Virginia.