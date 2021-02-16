WATCH NOW: Retirement savings bill passes Senate panel with reduced scope

The legislation is the culmination of multiple studies of how to encourage people to save for their retirement. Virginia529 led the last study, which reported to the General Assembly in December that 1.2 million working Virginians, or 45% of the work force, lack access to a retirement savings plan at their jobs. Black, Hispanic and Asian workers, and women have disproportionately less access than others, it said.

Torian’s legislation would allow Virginia to approve a treasury loan of up to $2 million a year to establish the program, with the expectation that it would break even in 10 years. Eligible businesses would have to offer the option but would not contribute to an employee’s IRA account. Employees could opt out of the program, control how much they contribute monthly and carry their IRA with them if they changed jobs.

“This program really is intended to establish extra access for those who traditionally do not have access to retirement savings programs,” said Leslie Crudele, associate counsel at Virginia529, which said it would shoulder the administrative burdens of managing the initiative.

However, opponents contend the burden would fall on businesses that would have no choice but to allow employees to deduct a portion of their paychecks to their IRA accounts.