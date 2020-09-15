WATCH NOW: SCC grants Northam's request to extend moratorium on utility disconnections to Oct. 5

The Virginia Poverty Law Center, which has been working on the issue, has warned of a disconnection crisis once the current moratorium ends — whenever that happens.

“At the end of the day, the moratorium will end, and we have to understand what happens next. How can people and utilities get back to normal after the moratoriums are over?” said Dana Wiggins of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, in an interview last month. “We wanted there to be at least more wiggle room so that people who are paying their bills and trying to catch up on their debt — that their debt payments are something that they can actually pay.”

Southwest Virginia

On Tuesday, Northam said he was encouraged by the state's overall progress on stemming the spread of COVID-19, but warned of worrisome trends in Southwest Virginia.

Northam compared the region's 8% positivity rate — the share of positive cases among everyone tested — to the state's 7% overall rate.

Northam said he isn't yet planning to impose additional public restrictions on the region, but said "all options are on the table."