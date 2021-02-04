WATCH NOW: Swamped with complaints about Postal Service, McEachin takes aim at Trump postmaster general

Rostov's Coffee & Tea, based in Richmond, saw demand for mail-order shipments increase by 300% over the previous year, but the company began hearing customer complaints soon after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"That's when people started calling that they hadn't seen their packages," owner Tammy Rostov said.

A package sent to Chesterfield County ended up in Maryland. Others bound for Virginia addresses went to Maryland and Delaware. Many languished at the Richmond-area distribution facility in Sandston, according to Scott Huggins, the coffee store's mail-order manager.

"This year was the perfect storm for everything to go wrong for them," he said.

The store ultimately offered to ship packages by UPS for an additional $1, but Huggins was quick to defend postal employees who were dealing with both the pandemic and the surge in shipping.

"It's not the workers, per se," he said. "It's just the system."

McEachin and Warner pointed to the politics of the Trump administration as the "proximate cause" of the deterioration of mail service prior to an election that the former president claims, without verified evidence, had been stolen from him because of a huge increase in absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.