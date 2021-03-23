WATCH NOW: Virginia to ease some COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, venues, starting April 1

Virginia will ease restrictions on social gatherings starting April 1, when the limit will increase from 10 to 50 people indoors and from 50 to 100 outdoors, according to a new order from Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor announced the revised public restrictions during a news conference Tuesday that focused on a declining trend of new COVID-19 cases statewide and a key benchmark in the state's progress toward herd immunity: one in four Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Northam also announced an increase in the state's supply of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, which will send 48,000 vaccines to the state next week, up from 9,000 in the most recent allocation.

"There is still a lot of virus out there, but that number has hit a plateau and we are watching it closely,” Northam said. “There is still a big improvement over where we were a few weeks ago."

Over the past week, Virginia averaged about 1,400 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to state data. The numbers reflect a stark departure from the infection rates seen at the start of the year, when the state surpassed 6,000 cases per day averaged over a week. The positivity rate - the rate of positive tests among everyone tested - is about 6%, down from a January peak of 17%.