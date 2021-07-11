WATCH NOW: Virginia towns, cities deciding how to use millions in federal aid

Tolbert said the town could use the money to replace underground water lines and address the issue of wastewater disposal on an island that does not have a public sewer system.

"It's always been a challenge on the island," he said.

Crewe, Waverly

Similarly, Crewe, a town in Nottoway County, will receive $2.2 million that Town Manager Brian Thrower said he expects to pay for replacing old water lines. "Some of those water lines have been in the ground for a hundred years."

Waverly, a small town on U.S. 460 in Sussex County, relies on tourist traffic to and from Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But Mayor Angela McPhaul said meals tax revenues have gone up - 118% of the budgeted amount in the fiscal year that ended in mid-2020 and 134% of the budget for the year that ended on June 30.

The fast-food restaurants that serve the tourist trade have remained busy, while McPhaul said she and other local residents have relied on takeout from Chinese and Italian restaurants in town.

"Instead of going into Richmond for dinner, we just kind of hunkered down in Waverly and spent our money here," she said.