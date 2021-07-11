WATCH NOW: Virginia towns, cities deciding how to use millions in federal aid

Ashland considers itself the "center of the universe," but the Hanover County town depends on people from other places to help pay the bills.
Now the town is depending on the center of the nation's political universe - the federal government - for money to offset an estimated loss of $2 million in local taxes on lodging and meals during a global public health crisis that sharply curtailed travel, temporarily shut down the nearby Kings Dominion amusement park and closed the campus of Randolph-Macon College to visitors.
"That's a big one," Town Manager Josh Farrar said of the closure of Kings Dominion in Doswell under state restrictions on business and public gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "They're critical to our economy, especially the hotel space."
Ashland just received almost $4.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act - half of the nearly $8.2 million it is due under the $1.9 trillion emergency aid package that President Joe Biden signed in March with $360 billion to help state and local governments across the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and make investments for future prosperity.
The town hasn't made any decisions, but Farrar said, "The revenue loss will definitely be one of the buckets we show town council" for potential uses of the federal aid.
Ashland Town Council will meet to consider its options on Aug. 3, the day after a special session of the General Assembly begins. In the session lawmakers will determine how the state will spend $4.3 billion it already has banked from the federal aid package, which is stimulating similar conversations among the governing bodies of counties, cities and towns across Virginia that will receive a total of $2.9 billion.
For some, replacing lost tax revenue will be a top priority. Others will seize the opportunity to make investments in water and sewer systems, stormwater drainage and expansion of high-speed telecommunications networks that proved essential for work and study during the public health emergency that ended officially on July 1.
"It's a complete mixed bag," said Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the Virginia Municipal League, which represents cities, towns and a smattering of counties.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the state had distributed $304.5 million as a first round of almost $634 million in aid under the Rescue Plan Act to so-called "non-entitlement units," a bureaucratic label for 190 towns and small cities that don't receive federal community block grant housing funds.
“These federal dollars represent an unprecedented opportunity to meet local response needs while also making transformative investments to support broad-based, equitable growth in every corner of the commonwealth," Northam said on Tuesday. "We encourage collaboration across localities to maximize these funds for the benefit of all Virginians.”
Boost for small cities
The payout was particularly good for 15 small cities, including Williamsburg and Emporia, that also received allocations from the funds reserved for counties because of Virginia's system of cities that are independent from surrounding counties. Towns, in contrast, are part of the counties that surround them.
"Those guys did the best of anyone - by far," said Jim Regimbal, a fiscal consultant for the municipal league and the Virginia Association of Counties.
Major metropolitan areas also received twin payouts from the $1.6 billion sent to counties and $618.3 million to large cities and three towns that don't fall under the funding formula for non-entitlement units. Richmond, for example, received $110 million as a city and almost $45 million in funds for as a "county," since it provides public education and other services that counties deliver in other states.
Williamsburg
Williamsburg will receive a total of $15.5 million as a non-entitlement unit, as well as $2.9 million from the fund for counties. The Peninsula city has been badly hurt by the loss of local taxes on lodging, meals and admissions because of its reliance on tourist travel to its restored Colonial-era downtown as well as nearby Busch Gardens amusement park and the College of William & Mary.
The city estimates it lost between $8 million and $10 million in local tax revenue during the pandemic - including a preliminary $3 million shortfall in the fiscal year that just ended.
However, federal restrictions on the aid make it difficult to simply replace that money, cautioned City Manager Andrew Trivette, who said Williamsburg used what he called "a very healthy operating reserve" to offset lost tax revenues without major cuts in jobs and services.
Guidance from the U.S. Treasury does not allow state and local governments to use the money for lost revenue to replenish depleted reserves, he said, but the law does allow Williamsburg to use the aid for a wide range of investments in public services and capital investments.
While the city "can't recover the losses in a straightforward manner," Trivette said, "we didn't expect to receive such a large amount of funding either, and it's going to help us tremendously."
Williamsburg is creating a steering committee that includes the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and William & Mary to produce a strategic plan for using the aid to achieve long-term goals. City staff already has generated 20 to 30 ideas for the committee and the public to consider before the Williamsburg City Council acts during a special retreat later this year.
"We need to go slow," Trivette said. "One, the rules aren't certain. Two, it represents an opportunity and we don't want to miss it."
A survey by the municipal league shows other local governments taking a similarly strategic approach to using the money. The number one priority for the 85 localities that responded, most of them towns, was improving their water and wastewater systems, followed by stabilizing their operating budgets and making other one-time capital improvements.
Other priorities include help for small businesses, households and industries hit hardest by the pandemic, such as tourism and hospitality businesses. Access to broadband telecommunications also was a priority for those localities that lack it.
Emporia, Chincoteague
Emporia, crossed by Interstate 95 in Southside, will receive $5.5 million as a "non-entitlement unit," as well as $1 million from the county fund. "We don't know exactly where it's going right now," City Manager William Johnson said.
City Council will review its options on July 20, but Johnson called improvements to Emporia's water and sewer systems "one of our biggest needs," along with equipment for the police department and help for small businesses.
The pandemic didn't hit some tourist-dependent economies as hard as others. For example, Chincoteague had reduced its budget forecast for transient occupancy and meals taxes, but Town Manager Mike Tolbert said the island town on the Eastern Shore didn't lose as much tourist business as expected, so tax revenues ended up higher, not lower, in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
Many people who own rental property in Chincoteague rode out the pandemic there, while the town benefited from a surge in tourist travel that relied on the automobile, said Tolbert, who took the job two months into the pandemic."We really think people are so anxious to get out, they had cabin fever and nobody wanted to board an airplane."
Chincoteague, with an annual budget of about $8.3 million, will receive almost $3 million under the American Rescue Plan Act. The town council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the options for using the $1.5 million that Chincoteague already has received.
Tolbert said the town could use the money to replace underground water lines and address the issue of wastewater disposal on an island that does not have a public sewer system.
"It's always been a challenge on the island," he said.
Crewe, Waverly
Similarly, Crewe, a town in Nottoway County, will receive $2.2 million that Town Manager Brian Thrower said he expects to pay for replacing old water lines. "Some of those water lines have been in the ground for a hundred years."
Waverly, a small town on U.S. 460 in Sussex County, relies on tourist traffic to and from Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. But Mayor Angela McPhaul said meals tax revenues have gone up - 118% of the budgeted amount in the fiscal year that ended in mid-2020 and 134% of the budget for the year that ended on June 30.
The fast-food restaurants that serve the tourist trade have remained busy, while McPhaul said she and other local residents have relied on takeout from Chinese and Italian restaurants in town.
"Instead of going into Richmond for dinner, we just kind of hunkered down in Waverly and spent our money here," she said.
Still, Waverly has a pressing need for the $2 million it will receive in federal aid. The low-lying town has a stormwater problem it wants to solve. "What we want to do is take that money and put it into a drainage study," said McPhaul, who noted that the town council will meet on Tuesday night to discuss it.
"It's something that would help all citizens, not just a few citizens," she said.
Herndon
But the pandemic hit some localities harder than others, especially those in Northern Virginia that rely on business and air travel.
Herndon, a town in Fairfax County near Washington Dulles International Airport, budgeted $2.25 million for transient occupancy or hotel taxes in the fiscal year that ended June 30, but the actual collections fell by almost 67% less than budgeted, to about $745,000. Two years ago, Herndon collected more than $3.3 million in hotel taxes, and now it's budgeting for $750,000 in the fiscal year that began July 1.
The budget for the new fiscal year also reflects a 20% decrease in meals tax revenues.
"The town was impacted by the reduction in travel and business travel," said spokeswoman Anne Curtis, who added that revenues from recreational fees at the town's community center and golf course also took "a big hit."
Herndon will receive $25.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, but town officials won't speculate about how they'll use the money until the town council meets to discuss it.
Ashland's options
In Ashland, the options for spending the money include potential programs that address what Farrar, the town manager, called "disparate impacts" on a community that has a population that is about 21% Black and 13% Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census. Almost 13% of the town's 7,815 live in poverty, the census found two years ago.
Farrar expects the town to consider potential investments in partnerships with nonprofit organizations and others to address needs such as affordable housing, health care, and food insecurity.
In addition to the lost revenue from lodging and meals taxes, he said Ashland could consider using the money for premium pay to essential workers and to restore three positions it cut through a retirement incentive program to save money.
"That was a successful program," Farrar said, "but obviously, we'd like to have those positions back."
(804) 649-6964