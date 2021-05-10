WATCH NOW: Youngkin leads three-way fight for GOP gubernatorial nomination; Cox trailing in fourth

A three-way battle emerged Monday for the Republican nomination for governor as Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of a global investment firm, led entrepreneur Pete Snyder and Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield after two rounds of vote tallying from Saturday's GOP state convention.

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is not seeking re-election in the House, trailed in fourth place with a slim path to victory, perhaps signaling the end of his 30-year career in state politics as counting continued at the Richmond Marriott.

Youngkin, formerly of The Carlyle Group, led with 33.05% of the weighted vote tally after the first two rounds, followed by Snyder with 25.9%, Chase with 20.9% and Cox with 13.6%. A candidate needs to secure more than 50% of the weighted tally to win the party's nomination.

Seven candidates sought the party’s nomination for governor in Saturday's “unassembled convention” that featured voting at 39 polling places around the state. In the first two rounds of vote counting, former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson and Peter Doran, former head of a Washington think tank, were eliminated in that order, with less than 1% of the vote, each.