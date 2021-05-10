WATCH NOW: Youngkin leads three-way fight for GOP gubernatorial nomination; Cox trailing in fourth

A three-way battle emerged Monday for the Republican nomination for governor as Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of a global investment firm, led entrepreneur Pete Snyder and Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield after two rounds of vote tallying from Saturday's GOP state convention.
Former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is not seeking re-election in the House, trailed in fourth place with a slim path to victory, perhaps signaling the end of his 30-year career in state politics as counting continued at the Richmond Marriott.
Youngkin, formerly of The Carlyle Group, led with 33.05% of the weighted vote tally after the first two rounds, followed by Snyder with 25.9%, Chase with 20.9% and Cox with 13.6%. A candidate needs to secure more than 50% of the weighted tally to win the party's nomination.
Seven candidates sought the party’s nomination for governor in Saturday's “unassembled convention” that featured voting at 39 polling places around the state. In the first two rounds of vote counting, former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson and Peter Doran, former head of a Washington think tank, were eliminated in that order, with less than 1% of the vote, each.
Former Trump Pentagon official Sergio de la Peña was eliminated in the third round with 6.61% of the vote; his supporters' votes will be reallocated to the remaining candidates in the fourth round, though it doesn't appear enough to shore up Cox. That will pave the way for major shifts as higher vote-getters are eliminated and their delegates' second choices are apportioned to the remaining candidates.
In the first round Youngkin and Snyder dominated the voting in the state's biggest localities. While Youngkin carried Fairfax County and Virginia Beach handily, they tied for the lead in Loudoun County. Youngkin edged Snyder in Prince William County and the city of Chesapeake.
Youngkin easily carried Henrico County in a blow to Cox and Chase. Cox edged Chase to carry Chesterfield County and Chase led the field in Hanover County.
In a traditional primary, Youngkin would have been declared the winner in the first round.
Delegates who voted in Saturday's convention ranked the party's seven candidates for governor, six for lieutenant governor and four for attorney general in order of preference. Counters at the hotel on Broad Street tabulated results for attorney general Sunday and continued Monday with the contest for governor. The party turns Tuesday to counting ballots in the nomination contest for lieutenant governor.
As counters tally the votes, the candidate with the fewest votes in each round is eliminated. The second choices of delegates who preferred the eliminated candidate are then distributed among the remaining hopefuls. The process continues until a candidate tops 50%.
Votes in the GOP contests are weighted. While 54,000 delegates signed up to participate Saturday and more than 30,000 cast ballots, the party allocated a total of 12,554 votes to party units representing counties and cities around the state. In some cases a county had hundreds more delegates than allotted votes, so their votes were apportioned as fractions of the locality's total.
In the first round Youngkin piled up wins from Southwest to Southside and the Shenandoah Valley. In the Richmond area Youngkin won Goochland County handily, edged Chase in Powhatan County and beat Cox in the city of Richmond.
Snyder edged Youngkin on the first ballot in a string of counties beyond Northern Virginia's inner suburbs, including Fauquier, Culpeper, Stafford and Spotsylvania.
Chase won on the first ballot in a number of rural counties, from Highland to Henry, Botetourt to Buckingham, King George to King & Queen.
De la Pena won one county - Patrick.
Cox had hoped to gain in subsequent rounds by appealing to become the second choice of delegates who backed other candidates as their first choice.
Democrats will nominate one of five candidates for governor in a June 8 primary. Recent polls show former Gov. Terry McAuliffe far out in front of the Democratic field.
