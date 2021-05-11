WATCH NOW: Youngkin says Democrats drove state into ditch; does not mention Trump's endorsement

"We have a positive message we're going to run on, but make no mistake, every step of the way, we're going to point out the right-wing extremism of Glenn Youngkin," said Susan Swecker, the chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia.

The money factor

Republicans have not won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009, but Youngkin’s wealth is thought to pose a formidable challenge to Democrats.

"Virginia voters are savvy, smart and thoughtful. They're not going to fall for an infusion of money promoting lies and distortion," Swecker said.

Youngkin took forceful aim at McAuliffe. Four other Democrats are seeking the nomination: former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Prince William; Del. Lee Carter of Manassas; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; and Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond. Democrats will choose their nominee in a statewide primary June 8.

McAuliffe’s campaign quickly launched its first attack ad against Youngkin. “Donald Trump is a stain on our democracy. Now, Glenn Youngkin wants to bring Trump’s extremism to Virginia.”