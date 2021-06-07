Watchdog urges changes to Virginia's new marijuana law, defining limits on products, establishing misdemeanor

Virginia will legalize possession of up to an ounce of leafy marijuana for adults 21 and up starting July 1. About three weeks until legalization, how much marijuana in the form of edibles or vaping oils will be legal remains wholly unclear.
A government watchdog urged state officials Monday to move quickly to determine those limits and communicate them to the public.
The suggestion was one of many the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission proposed in a report presented to lawmakers Monday. The watchdog, which studies policy at the request of lawmakers, reviewed Virginia’s new marijuana law and made recommendations based on its past research.
The agency that will regulate the marijuana landscape in Virginia will launch alongside legalization on July 1, meaning that for at least a few weeks, adults and law enforcement officials will be left in the lurch about how much possession of marijuana products is legal.
Gov. Ralph Northam's administration is in the process of creating the new agency.
JLARC is proposing that the new agency, as soon as it comes together, issue emergency regulation setting "equivalency" limits on marijuana products within “a few weeks," said analyst Mark Gribbin.
For context, one ounce of marijuana is about 28 grams. An average joint contains a third to a half of a gram, according to academic and federal estimates.
Northam spokesman Grant Neely said: "We expect the director to be hired by July 1, but by definition, it will be some time before the new agency would be able to issue emergency regulations."
Virginia lawmakers moved last spring to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. While simple possession will be legal starting July 1, sales will remain illegal until January 2024.
Lawmakers and civil rights groups who supported the bill argued that the paradox was a necessary stopgap to curb the harm of marijuana laws while the state worked to stand up a new regulated market.
Under the structure lawmakers agreed to, it will be legal to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. People caught with more than an ounce but less than a pound will be subject to a $25 civil fine; people caught with more than a pound will face a felony.
On Monday, JLARC proposed that lawmakers create a misdemeanor charge.
Gribbin said the state's approach is not gradual enough, and that all other states with legalization have a misdemeanor charge for possession starting at 1 to 2.5 ounces. Gribbin said Virginia could follow the “less punitive” approach and charge people with a misdemeanor for possession starting at 2.5 ounces up to a pound.
Virginia lawmakers have no plans to meet on this topic before July 1, meaning that the rules now in place will likely stay as they are at least in the beginning.
“The new marijuana law has not gone into effect and the Northam administration does not have plans to call the legislature into session before the new law goes into effect July 1,” Neely said.
With the new law, Virginia became the first Southern state to reconsider criminalization of the drug, acknowledging the harm and racially disparate impact of the so-called “war on drugs” on people of color.
The law creates a path to expunge the records of some people convicted of marijuana-related offenses and to resentence others. The revenue from legal sales will help fund preschool expansion and programs to redress the harm of racially disparate marijuana enforcement.
Republicans broadly opposed the bill. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City County, called it “one of the worst crafted pieces of legislation of my career.”
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said the state is "moving in a direction where we can reach perfection.”
Lawmakers have to vote again on provisions related to the creation of the legal market when they convene next year.
Many of JLARC’s suggestions Monday focused on the creation of that market, including how to ensure medical marijuana businesses don’t have an unfair advantage, and that limits on cultivation licenses don’t create low supply.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_