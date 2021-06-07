Watchdog urges changes to Virginia's new marijuana law, defining limits on products, establishing misdemeanor

Northam spokesman Grant Neely said: "We expect the director to be hired by July 1, but by definition, it will be some time before the new agency would be able to issue emergency regulations."

Virginia lawmakers moved last spring to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. While simple possession will be legal starting July 1, sales will remain illegal until January 2024.

Lawmakers and civil rights groups who supported the bill argued that the paradox was a necessary stopgap to curb the harm of marijuana laws while the state worked to stand up a new regulated market.

Under the structure lawmakers agreed to, it will be legal to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. People caught with more than an ounce but less than a pound will be subject to a $25 civil fine; people caught with more than a pound will face a felony.

On Monday, JLARC proposed that lawmakers create a misdemeanor charge.

Gribbin said the state's approach is not gradual enough, and that all other states with legalization have a misdemeanor charge for possession starting at 1 to 2.5 ounces. Gribbin said Virginia could follow the “less punitive” approach and charge people with a misdemeanor for possession starting at 2.5 ounces up to a pound.