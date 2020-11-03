Webb-Good contest highlights Virginia's other U.S. House races

When this election year began Virginia’s 5th District did not figure to be in play, but it has wound up as one of the state’s most closely watched congressional contests.
Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and former Liberty University employee, is trying to hold the district for the GOP against Democrat Cameron Webb, a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.
In early returns Tuesday night, Good was ahead in votes cast in the district on Election Day, but a sizable portion of the district’s early votes remained to be reported.
In June, Good ousted GOP incumbent Denver Riggleman in a drive-through convention in Campbell County.
In another closely watched contest, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, is trying to hold off Republican Scott Taylor in a rematch of their 2018 election in a district based in Virginia Beach. Taylor briefly considered a run for the U.S. Senate before deciding he would try to reclaim the seat he lost to Luria two years ago.
The sprawling 5th District, larger than New Jersey, extends from Fauquier County in Northern Virginia, through Charlottesville and Danville, and south to the North Carolina line. It includes all of 18 counties and parts of three others.
The district profiles as conservative. Republican Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton there by 14 percentage points in 2016. Republican Ed Gillespie carried the district by 9 percentage points a year later in the governor’s race.
But national Democrats sense an opportunity for a pickup, hoping that Webb, an African American physician, is the right candidate in a year of a pandemic and a reckoning on race.
Webb raised $4.6 million for his bid compared with $1.17 million for Good, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Virginia’s other most closely watched U.S. House contest is in the 7th District, anchored in the Richmond suburbs of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.
Incumbents do not appear threatened in Virginia’s other contested U.S. House contests outside the Richmond area.
- In the 3rd District in Hampton Roads, Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican John Collick Jr., a retired intelligence officer and U.S. Marine. Scott has held the seat since 1992.
- In the Shenandoah Valley, Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, faces Democrat Nicholas Betts. Cline, who served in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2018, is seeking a second term against Betts, a clerk at a law firm in Roanoke. Republicans have held the seat since 1993.
- Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, is seeking a fourth term in a district that represents Arlington County, the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church and part of Fairfax County. His Republican challenger is Jeff A. Jordan, a U.S. Army veteran. Democrats have held the seat since 1991.
- Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, is seeking a second term in a district based in Loudoun and Fairfax counties. She faces Republican Aliscia Andrews, a Marine Corps veteran who has been a contractor for the Department of Homeland Security.
- In the 11th District, based in Fairfax and Prince William counties, Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat, is seeking a seventh term. He faces Republican Manga Anantatmula, who was born in India, is a U.S. citizen and has worked as a contractor for the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
