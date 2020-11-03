Webb-Good contest highlights Virginia's other U.S. House races

When this election year began Virginia’s 5th District did not figure to be in play, but it has wound up as one of the state’s most closely watched congressional contests.

Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and former Liberty University employee, is trying to hold the district for the GOP against Democrat Cameron Webb, a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia.

In early returns Tuesday night, Good was ahead in votes cast in the district on Election Day, but a sizable portion of the district’s early votes remained to be reported.

In June, Good ousted GOP incumbent Denver Riggleman in a drive-through convention in Campbell County.

In another closely watched contest, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, is trying to hold off Republican Scott Taylor in a rematch of their 2018 election in a district based in Virginia Beach. Taylor briefly considered a run for the U.S. Senate before deciding he would try to reclaim the seat he lost to Luria two years ago.

The sprawling 5th District, larger than New Jersey, extends from Fauquier County in Northern Virginia, through Charlottesville and Danville, and south to the North Carolina line. It includes all of 18 counties and parts of three others.