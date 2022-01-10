'We're it for kids': COVID outbreak worsens staffing at sole state mental hospital for juveniles

Hanger, whose Senate district currently includes the hospital, said, "We need to somehow create a better environment, a safer environment."

Last month, for example, five employees at Commonwealth Center sustained "moderate to severe injuries" that sent them to a hospital emergency room after intervening to prevent two patients from hurting themselves. At the same time, the hospital temporarily lost three more employees who had tested positive for COVID.

This isn't the first COVID-19 outbreak to sweep through Commonwealth Center. The first, early last year, infected more patients, but this time, the brunt has fallen on employees. Since the beginning of January, 27 employees have tested positive, most of them in direct-care jobs.

The hospital is operating with just 26 of its normal 90 certified nursing assistants and eight of its 25 nurses, either RNs or LPNs. About 81% of all employees are vaccinated against the disease, but only about 60% of staff in direct care jobs.

With an average age under 25 years old, "I think there's some [feeling of] invincibility to it," Bamford said. "It is a little puzzling."