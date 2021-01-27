Westminster Canterbury in uproar after CVS cancels vaccination clinics for independent seniors

However, independent living communities are not part of the priority populations for the first phase of the vaccination rollout, which was reserved for front-line health care workers and the employees and residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The next phase includes people considered most vulnerable because of age or underlying health conditions.

But the people living independently are one step away from assisted care and live on the same campus, said Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia, which represents Westminster Canterbury and other continuing care retirement communities. "They're all part of the same community."

Andrews said that most retirement communities are arranging vaccinations for independent living residents at the same time as those in higher levels of care. For example, more than 470 independent living residents at the Cedarfield community in western Henrico were vaccinated by Walgreen's on Friday, she said.

"Those who are getting vaccinated are those who are most at risk of dying if they get this disease," Andrews said.

CVS already provides in-patient pharmacy services to long-term care residents at Westminster Canterbury, so Burns said, "They were our obvious partner."