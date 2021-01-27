Westminster Canterbury in uproar after CVS cancels vaccination clinics for independent seniors

A Richmond-area retirement community is seething over an abrupt decision by CVS pharmacy to cancel scheduled clinics to give the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 500 elderly residents living independently on its campus.
Westminster Canterbury, a continuing care retirement community in Henrico County on the north side of Richmond, says it hasn't received any explanation from the national pharmacy chain about why it has canceled the clinics scheduled for mid-February.
CVS is still supposed to administer the second dose then to assisted living residents and staff who already have received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
The news broke like a storm over the affluent retirement community, which lost 10 residents to COVID-19 during an outbreak after Thanksgiving that has subsided but left residents desperate for vaccination against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 6,000 Virginians, half of them in long-term care facilities.
"Our residents are furious and fearful," said John Burns, president and CEO of Westminster Canterbury. "We know all too well how easy it is to have an outbreak and what the consequences are. This is devastating."
CVS and Walgreens are part of a partnership with the federal government to administer the vaccine to residents and employees of long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, which are components of continuing care communities such as Westminster Canterbury.
However, independent living communities are not part of the priority populations for the first phase of the vaccination rollout, which was reserved for front-line health care workers and the employees and residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The next phase includes people considered most vulnerable because of age or underlying health conditions.
But the people living independently are one step away from assisted care and live on the same campus, said Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia, which represents Westminster Canterbury and other continuing care retirement communities. "They're all part of the same community."
Andrews said that most retirement communities are arranging vaccinations for independent living residents at the same time as those in higher levels of care. For example, more than 470 independent living residents at the Cedarfield community in western Henrico were vaccinated by Walgreen's on Friday, she said.
"Those who are getting vaccinated are those who are most at risk of dying if they get this disease," Andrews said.
CVS already provides in-patient pharmacy services to long-term care residents at Westminster Canterbury, so Burns said, "They were our obvious partner."
The pharmacy chain has administered the Pfizer vaccine to 465 nursing home residents and employees at Westminster Canterbury, including a second dose on Tuesday. CVS also gave the first dose of the vaccine that day to about 140 residents of the community's assisted living facility, as well as additional employees.
CVS could not be reached immediately for comment, but Virginia's trade association for nursing homes and assisted living facilities praised the work of the national pharmacy partnership on Wednesday.
Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living, said the national chains have completed the first of three rounds of vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities in the state.
“As we get long term care staff and residents vaccinated, we can save lives," Hare said in a news release. "While we have entered a more hopeful time in battling the virus, the fight is not over yet."
“What is great is we literally do get more than one shot at this,” he said.
Burns, at Westminster Canterbury, said his community had been assured by CVS that about 525 independent living residents, all 80 and older, would be vaccinated at clinics scheduled there on Feb. 15 and 16. Many residents chose not to pursue other options for vaccination in order to receive the vaccine through a clinic in their community, he said.
He said the Henrico Health Department, a local arm of the Virginia Department of Health, has told him independent living residents will have to join a line of about 15,000 elderly residents in the county who are waiting for the vaccine.
"For a community like this, to be half vaccinated and half not vaccinated, it's incredibly disappointing," he said, "and there's a lot of anger."
Andrews, head of LeadingAge Virginia, said Westminster Canterbury residents are not trying to cut in front of other elderly county residents who are waiting to receive the vaccine through Henrico health clinics.
"We're asking CVS to honor the commitment they made," she said.
