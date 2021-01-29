Westminster Canterbury independent living vaccinations back on as CVS reverses course after uproar

The pharmacy chain does not comment on plans for vaccinations at individual facilities, but already has administered the vaccine at 875 long-term care facilities - including residents receiving more intensive care at Westminster Canterbury - since the end of December as part of a national pharmacy partnership with Walgreen's and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"They were willing, ready and eager to fulfill their obligations," Burns said of CVS, a longtime partner of the retirement community in Richmond's North Side, just outside the city limit in Henrico.

He said that Walgreen's also offered to help after learning of the canceled clinics and that the state also had recruited local, independent pharmacies to administer the vaccine to independent seniors in the retirement community.

The new plan is part of an accelerating effort by Gov. Ralph Northam and the state health department to vaccinate elderly residents of retirement communities who are not living in institutional settings, such as skilled nursing units or assisted living facilities, which were the top priority of the vaccine rollout plan, along with front-line health care workers.