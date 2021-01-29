Westminster Canterbury independent living vaccinations back on as CVS reverses course after uproar

Independent seniors at Westminster Canterbury of Richmond will receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations next week after CVS reversed a decision to cancel previously scheduled clinics to immunize the residents who live independently at the retirement community in Henrico County.
CVS has agreed to administer the vaccines to about 550 residents and employees at Westminster Canterbury on Feb. 3 and 4, as the national pharmacy chain and state scrambled in response to a public uproar that arose after the company cancelled plans for vaccinating the independent seniors.
"We are very pleased to be rescheduled and to know that our residents are going to be vaccinated," said John Burns, president and CEO of Westminster Canterbury. "To have that hope restored is really great."
The push to reschedule the vaccination clinics began soon after the Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported on Wednesday that CVS had abruptly cancelled its plan to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to independent living residents in mid-February.
"All of a sudden, everyone was calling, saying we're willing to help," Burns said.
CVS agreed on Thursday to vaccinate seniors and staff at Westminster Canterbury, both in Richmond and the non-profit organization's Rappahannock campus in Irvington on Virginia's Northern Neck. The Rappahannock campus includes about 140 independent living residents who were not vaccinated as part of the top-priority populations in nursing and assisted living facilities.
The pharmacy chain does not comment on plans for vaccinations at individual facilities, but already has administered the vaccine at 875 long-term care facilities - including residents receiving more intensive care at Westminster Canterbury - since the end of December as part of a national pharmacy partnership with Walgreen's and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"They were willing, ready and eager to fulfill their obligations," Burns said of CVS, a longtime partner of the retirement community in Richmond's North Side, just outside the city limit in Henrico.
He said that Walgreen's also offered to help after learning of the canceled clinics and that the state also had recruited local, independent pharmacies to administer the vaccine to independent seniors in the retirement community.
The new plan is part of an accelerating effort by Gov. Ralph Northam and the state health department to vaccinate elderly residents of retirement communities who are not living in institutional settings, such as skilled nursing units or assisted living facilities, which were the top priority of the vaccine rollout plan, along with front-line health care workers.
"This is the most vulnerable population - we've got to get these folks taken care of," Dr. Danny Avula, state coordinator of the vaccine rollout and former director of the health district that includes Westminster Canterbury, said in an interview on Friday.
Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, said the health department's pharmacy division is working with local pharmacies to schedule vaccination clinics at 31 independent living communities across Virginia in addition to Westminster Canterbury.
"Most of these facilities will receive their first round of vaccinations next week," she said.
Yarmosky said the health department responded quickly after responded after learning on Wednesday that CVS had canceled plans to vaccinate independent seniors at Westminster Canterbury.
"We immediately began working with local partners, including the Richmond Health Department, to cover these appointments," she said Thursday night.
Seniors who live independently in "continuing care retirement communities," such as Westminster Canterbury, were not part of the first phase of the vaccination program. However, Avula said they are "at the top" of the next phase to protect elderly people most at risk from a highly contagious virus that has killed more than 3,000 residents of long-term care facilities in Virginia.
"We'll just keep funneling vaccines to these congregate care senior facilities because they are our top priority," he said.
