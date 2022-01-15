'What a morning!' Youngkin savors transfer of power in Richmond

Linwood Holton, elected in 1969 as Virginia's first Republican governor since Reconstruction, and Gerald Baliles, who served between Robb and Wilder, had died since the governors gathered in the same room four years earlier for Northam’s inauguration.

"He was in my heart," Anne Holton, the former governor's daughter and Kaine's wife, said later. "Both he and Jerry [Baliles] were here."

Most of the former governors' wives joined their husbands for a group picture. Lynda Robb was absent, less than a month after a fire destroyed their home in McLean. She and the former governor (and U.S. senator) escaped safely, but were injured in the blaze.

Northam and the former first lady left the Capitol minutes after Youngkin took the oath of office. "See you on the river," he told a news reporter as he left with a security escort to drive them to their home in Norfolk.

The former governor said he is ready for life out of office. A pediatric neurologist, he already is scheduled to see at least 10 patients on Monday at his medical practice in Norfolk.