What comes first, the JLARC study or the income tax cut?

Virginia's legislative watchdog agency is preparing to complete a two-year study of Virginia's income tax at the same time the General Assembly is locked in a budget stalemate over a proposed $1 billion-a-year cut in the income taxes that pay more than two-thirds of the cost of running state government.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission will receive the report on the study in September, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his Republican assembly allies want to double the standard deduction for income tax filers now as the centerpiece of a $5 billion package of tax cuts.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, lead negotiator for the House in the turtle-paced negotiations over a new two-year budget, as well as a member of the commission, said Monday that he doesn't want to wait for the final report to double the standard deduction.

"Right now, we're not looking in the future," Knight said in an interview after the JLARC meeting.

The tax study isn't the only potential blockbuster report that the commission will receive this year under an ambitious work plan it adopted on Monday.

JLARC's plan also includes studies to examine the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on public education in Virginia, potential changes in how the state helps fund K-12 school divisions, and how behavioral health services are delivered in local communities instead of state institutions.

JLARC and its staff are used to challenging topics. Last year, for example, the agency produced a sweeping report on what Director Hal Greer called "significant shortcomings" in how the Virginia Employment Commission handled some 2 million claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

The assembly this year adopted most of the report's recommendations, as it did the findings of a separate study of how the state could improve oversight of the legal guardians and conservators courts appoint to manage the interests of Virginians incapacitated by age and illness.

The success of those studies "demonstrates how effective this commission can be with good information and also working in a nonpartisan way," said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, presiding over her first meeting as chair of the legislative panel.

Howell also is chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee. It has not agreed to the proposed doubling of the standard deduction for income tax filers who don't itemize their deductions or Youngkin's proposal to repeal the 1% portion of the sales tax on groceries that goes directly to local government to pay for core services, such as public education and safety.

Instead, the Senate wants to wait for a comprehensive study of Virginia's tax system by a new joint subcommittee before making major changes in tax policy that could have long-term implications for funding core state services.

Howell could not be reached for comment after the meeting on Monday, but Knight, her House counterpart, said he doesn't want to wait for a JLARC study aimed at suggesting ways to make Virginia's income tax more progressive, meaning that tax brackets and rates would be more closely linked to a person or family's ability to pay.

'It's a big, big policy decision," he said. "We're just going to have to wait and see."

However, Youngkin's proposal to double the standard deduction may be the best leverage that the Democratic controlled Senate has to address Virginia's income tax brackets and tax rates for the first time in decades.

Virginia established its first income tax in 1843 and then increased it to help pay for the Confederacy's war against the Union more than 150 years ago. The state established three tax brackets in 1948 at rates of 2%, 3% and 5%. It added the top bracket at 5.75% in 1972 - 50 years ago.

In 1990, the state adjusted income levels in the brackets. Currently, anyone with an adjusted gross income of more than $17,500 a year pays the highest rate.

In a preliminary report issued in October, JLARC staff said Virginia's tax rate is not as progressive as that of the federal government or other states, and has been losing ground against inflation because the state hasn't changed the brackets for more than 30 years.

"Consequently, more Virginians are paying the highest marginal tax rate (5.75%) on a greater portion of their income - because of inflation - even if their real income has remained about the same," the preliminary report found.

"Bracket creep affects all filers, but affects lower income filers the most because more of their income is now subject to the highest marginal tax rate," it added.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who helped engineer the last, temporary increase in the standard deduction in 2019, urged the study to include a "flat tax" that all Virginians would pay, regardless of income.

Senior Associate Director Justin Brown, who is leading the study, said that a flat tax is, by definition, not progressive, but he said North Carolina has adopted a flat tax that includes a number of deductions that help low-income taxpayers.

Norment suggested that doubling the standard deduction would benefit low-income taxpayers, too. Brown acknowledged that it would.

Timing is everything for Republicans, who want to double the standard deduction at least through the end of 2025, when the higher standard deduction on federal income taxes is set to expire under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act unless Congress extends it.

Knight said a comprehensive tax study - especially one that encompassed local taxes - "could take a couple of years, easily."