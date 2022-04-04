What to expect Monday from the special session: 'Not much'

Virginia lawmakers return for a special session Monday at noon with no agreement in sight on a state budget.
Lawmakers on Monday are expected to gavel in and pass a resolution governing the special session, without voting yet on any unresolved issues - such as funding for lab schools and a Washington Commanders football stadium or penalties for hazing.
Key legislators began chatting in Capitol hallways Monday morning about the plan moving forward.
Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, talked with House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, about the timing for finalizing the budget.
House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, sought out Democratic senators.
Asked if he could comment on what would happen Monday, Kilgore replied: “Not much.”
He said he expects the legislature to approve a procedural resolution governing how the special session will operate. He said no action would be taken Monday on bills that remain in conference committees, but House and Senate budget negotiators might try to meet later Monday.
Howell has said the Senate is waiting for the House to respond to the counter-offer the Senate made on March 12, the day lawmakers adjourned the 60-day regular session without an agreement on the two-year budget that takes effect July 1.
A key sticking point for lawmakers is the extent of tax cuts in the two-year spending plan. The GOP-led House hews closer to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposals for $5 billion in tax cuts and rebates. The Senate wants to use more money for core services such as behavioral health.
