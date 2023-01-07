What will week as prominent McCarthy holdout mean for Rep. Bob Good?

Rep. Bob Good's week in the limelight as a prominent holdout against new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy won't endear him to the House leadership, but it's unlikely to hinder his re-election efforts in 2024, according to Virginia political analysts.

"It doesn't help him, but it's not critical to his re-election," Larry Sabato of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said of the 5th District Republican.

"This new district," which Good won in November by 15 percentage points, "is more rural, deeply Republican and very conservative."

The 5th District stretches from Albemarle County and Charlottesville east, where it picks up a 14,000-vote slice of Hanover County and all of Louisa, Goochland and Powhatan counties. It extends south to Danville, and Pittsylvania, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties on the North Carolina line.

On Friday afternoon Good wrote a guest essay for The New York Times, titled: "I'm one of the last holdouts against Kevin McCarthy - and I won't back down."

By early Saturday morning, Good joined the other five remaining GOP holdouts in voting "present" instead of backing other Republicans. "Present" votes don't count in the tally. The holdouts' switch enabled McCarthy to top 50% with 216 of the 428 votes cast.

"At the end everyone has to recognize that something has to work," said Bob Holsworth, another veteran Virginia political analyst. He said the late shift "reminded me of a jury that's been deliberating for days and then comes to Friday afternoon."

Good has railed against McCarthy for weeks, asserting that the California lawmaker is not trustworthy and that he has not stood up to Democrats.

Good says he and fellow conservatives have been pushing for rules changes that would give House members more time to read bills, more chances to offer amendments and the power to limit the scope of legislation, so that lawmakers are not forced to vote for measures they consider extraneous. McCarthy also reportedly agreed to make it easier for any House member to call for a vote to oust the speaker.

In a Dec. 28 opinion piece for The Times-Dispatch Good also hinted at a more personal aspect of his opposition to McCarthy. He criticized McCarthy for opposing conservatives in GOP nomination contests rather than using those resources to help Republicans in general elections.

"The upcoming speaker vote is about more than defeating McCarthy and electing a better leader in January" Good wrote. "This is about striking a blow against the uni-party swamp cartel, and defeating a Republican system that is hostile to conservatives, resents its base voters, and resists empowering individual members in order to retain power in the hands of an elite few."

Politico wrote in December about the "festering relationship" between Good and McCarthy. Good reportedly resented that McCarthy backed Rep. Denver Riggleman - the Republican incumbent - against Good's 2020 challenge from the right in which Good prevailed in a drive-through convention. McCarthy reportedly retorted that he had spent $2 million to boost Good in that fall campaign.

Some conservatives were not pleased that the final six holdouts voted "present" early Saturday.

"At ballot 14 we won," tweeted John Fredericks, a radio host who led Donald Trump's Virginia campaigns in 2016 and 2020. Then "we had the great cave."

Holsworth said Saturday that if Good "ever had interest in directing governmental resources toward his district that's damaged, but I don't think he ever had that interest."

He added that while Good is "relatively safe" in his district, any hope "to be an influential player is completely undermined."

Sabato said that Good does not depend on corporate PAC funding and likely can get enough small donations from individuals to sustain his campaign operations.

But he added that "politicians have long memories" and House GOP leaders know that Good was "probably the most adamant" of McCarthy's Republican opponents.

That likely angered GOP leaders, Sabato said, because "it's made the Republicans look bad just as they were trying to get started."