What you need to know before heading to the polls on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day. Area voters will choose candidates for state and local offices and for the House of Delegates. In Richmond, voters also will decide whether or not to OK a proposed casino. Here's what you need to know:

Poll hours

6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday

(Anyone in line at 7 p.m. is to be allowed to vote.)

Weather

Tuesday’s Richmond forecast calls for a chance of rain and a high of 55 degrees.

Poll information

Bring an ID. Voters will cast paper ballots. They will fill in ovals and insert the ballots into optical scan machines.

What’s on the ballot?

The three candidates for governor are Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Princess Blanding of the Liberation Party.

The candidates for lieutenant governor are Democrat Hala Ayala and Republican Winsome Sears.

The candidates for attorney general are Democrat Mark Herring and Republican Jason Miyares.