What you need to know before heading to the polls on Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day. Area voters will choose candidates for state and local offices and for the House of Delegates. In Richmond, voters also will decide whether or not to OK a proposed casino. Here's what you need to know:
Poll hours
6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
(Anyone in line at 7 p.m. is to be allowed to vote.)
Weather
Tuesday’s Richmond forecast calls for a chance of rain and a high of 55 degrees.
Poll information
Bring an ID. Voters will cast paper ballots. They will fill in ovals and insert the ballots into optical scan machines.
What’s on the ballot?
The three candidates for governor are Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Princess Blanding of the Liberation Party.
The candidates for lieutenant governor are Democrat Hala Ayala and Republican Winsome Sears.
The candidates for attorney general are Democrat Mark Herring and Republican Jason Miyares.
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election. Democrats now hold 55 seats and Republicans 45.
In the Richmond area:
District 27: Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, faces Democrat Debra Gardner;
District 55: Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, faces Democrat Rachel Levy;
District 56: Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, faces Democrat Blakely Lockhart;
District 62: Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, faces Democrat Jasmine Gore;
District 63: Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, faces Republican Kim Taylor;
District 65: Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, faces Democrat Caitlin Coakley;
District 66: Republican Mike Cherry faces Democrat Katie Sponsler;
District 68: Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, faces Republican Mark Earley Jr.
District 69: Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, faces Republican Sheila Furey;
District 70: Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, faces independent David Vaught;
District 71: Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, faces Republican Nancye Hunter;
District 72: Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, faces Republican Christopher Holmes;
District 73: Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, faces Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg;
District 74: Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, faces Republican Jimmy Brooks
In Richmond, voters will decide contests for sheriff and treasurer.
Sheriff Antionette V. Irving faces Mike Dickinson.
Treasurer Nicole Armstead faces Shirley Harvey.
City voters also will decide a casino referendum. It would allow a casino at 2001 Walmsley Blvd. and 4700 Trenton Ave.
In Ashland, three candidates are seeking two seats on the five-member Town Council. Vice Mayor John Hodges and Daniel McGraw are incumbents. The third candidate is David Frisch.
Registrar contacts
Richmond: (804) 646-5950
Chesterfield: (804) 748-1471
Hanover: (804) 365-6080
Henrico: (804) 501-4347
To check your polling place or to find out what’s on your ballot, visit the Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov or call (800) 552-9745.