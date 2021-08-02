When Herring was in midst of primary, Dominion Energy gave $200K to association helping his campaign

Jones is among the most outspoken critics of Dominion in the legislature, and has filed unsuccessful legislation designed to restore regulatory power over the investor-owned utility.

Jones said in the closing week of the primary campaign that Herring was using the attorney general's association to disguise his donors. At the time, Herring had reported more than $800,000 of in-kind contributions from the organization, which employs Herring's campaign manager, Farah Melendez, as political director.

“Mark Herring is using a D.C. PAC to flood Virginia with almost a million dollars in unaccountable corporate money,” Jones said before the primary.

DAGA is funded in large part by corporations, and DAGA's attorney has said no money is earmarked for any particular candidate.

The donations from Dominion to DAGA this year were not the first from Dominion to the association.