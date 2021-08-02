When Herring was in midst of primary, Dominion Energy gave $200K to association helping his campaign

Dominion Energy pumped $200,000 into the national association helping Attorney General Mark Herring's re-election campaign while Herring was in the thick of a heated Democratic primary against Del. Jay Jones, his anti-Dominion challenger.
Dominion donated $125,000 to the Democratic Attorney Generals Association (DAGA) on May 19 and an additional $75,000 on June 1, according to a filing the association made over the weekend with the Internal Revenue Service.
Herring defeated Jones, D-Norfolk, in the June 8 primary.
In December 2018, Herring joined a growing trend of elected officials when he announced he would no longer take money from regulated monopolies like Dominion, citing the need for more public trust in government.
Herring's office is tasked with advocating for low utility rates at the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Virginia lawmakers of both parties have been under scrutiny over the large campaign donations they receive from Dominion Energy, the state's largest regulated electric monopoly, and laws they've passed that were written with Dominion's input and boosted Dominion's profits.
Jones is among the most outspoken critics of Dominion in the legislature, and has filed unsuccessful legislation designed to restore regulatory power over the investor-owned utility.
Jones said in the closing week of the primary campaign that Herring was using the attorney general's association to disguise his donors. At the time, Herring had reported more than $800,000 of in-kind contributions from the organization, which employs Herring's campaign manager, Farah Melendez, as political director.
“Mark Herring is using a D.C. PAC to flood Virginia with almost a million dollars in unaccountable corporate money,” Jones said before the primary.
DAGA is funded in large part by corporations, and DAGA's attorney has said no money is earmarked for any particular candidate.
The donations from Dominion to DAGA this year were not the first from Dominion to the association.
Dominion Energy spokesman Rayhan Daudani declined to answer whether Dominion had any expectation that its donations this year would be used to assist Herring, and declined to answer whether anyone affiliated with Dominion had any communication with DAGA about what the donations would be used for.
“We’re focused on developing solar and offshore wind energy in Virginia," Daudani said by email. "Dominion Energy’s political contributions are paid by shareholders, not one penny comes from customer bills. Our contributions are bipartisan and transparent on behalf of our 10,000 workers in Virginia."
Asked if the DAGA funding was a roundabout way to accept campaign money from Dominion, Herring campaign spokeswoman Madia Coleman didn't directly answer, but issued a statement defending Herring's record on utility issues, saying he "has won millions in rebates and rate reductions for Virginia consumers and always works hard to keep Virginians' electric bills as low as possible."
Jones made a complaint about Herring in June to the Virginia elections commissioner.
Commissioner Chris Piper replied in a June 9 letter to the Jones campaign that the elections department did not have the authority to investigate or adjudicate the claims made in the letter, and any complaint should be directed to the commonwealth's attorney in the jurisdiction where Herring lives. Jones said Monday he did not make a complaint with a prosecutor.
Herring faces Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, in the November election. Dominion Energy's political action committee has given Miyares $61,000 this year.
(804) 649-6061
Twitter: @patrickmwilson