David Scates, a bus driver in Richmond, is one of almost 17,000 Virginians at risk of having their appeals dismissed because the VEC contends they filed too late.
Last summer, David Scates filed an appeal with the
Virginia Employment Commission four days after he said he received three notices from the state agency that he allegedly had been paid too much in unemployment benefits. He received the benefits after he was laid off from his job at a Richmond dry cleaner and caught COVID-19 early in the pandemic three years ago.
Scates, who now drives a bus in Richmond, said he sent a letter of appeal on July 11, 2022, for all three notices, which alleged widely varying amounts of overpayments — $24.10, $1,200 and $4,097.
The VEC notices, signed by an unnamed deputy, did not include any factual basis for alleging the overpayments, he said. “I thought to myself, ‘Where’s due process?’”
David Scates filed an appeal with the VEC last summer four days after he said he received three notices from the state agency that he allegedly had been paid too much in unemployment benefits. "I can tell you this, I would not have waited 30 days," he said. "If I saw it, I was on it."
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
Scates is still asking himself that question after receiving a notice from the VEC on Feb. 4 stating the commission would dismiss his appeal due to
late filing unless he could prove he had met the 30-day deadline and requested a hearing to which he was already entitled. The deadline for responding was Feb. 16 — 21 days after the Jan. 26 date on the notice.
He responded the next day, but then received a second notice on Saturday for a separate appeal — two days after the deadline for responding, with no option for pleading his case. He lives in the East End of Richmond, nine miles from VEC headquarters in western Henrico County.
Scates is among 17,000 Virginians and employers who filed about 26,000 appeals of VEC decisions over eligibility for unemployment compensation — appeals the agency is poised to dismiss for late filing, unless appellants can prove otherwise. The VEC is pushing to eliminate a backlog of about 93,000 first-level appeals by a self-imposed deadline of November, which is also when all 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for election.
“What is deeply disquieting at this juncture is whether this is fortuitous or willful, the apparent sheer ineptitude of the VEC in proceeding in this or similarly situated situations exposed multiple systemic flaws that appear egregious,” Scates said in an email on Sunday.
Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth said Monday that she cannot legally respond to Scates’ case, but she added, “All responses will receive a review for good cause, including good cause for being received by the VEC after February 16, 2023.”
Thousands of unemployment benefit claimants and hundreds of employers are trying to navigate a bureaucratic legal maze almost three years after the COVID-19 pandemic turned Virginia’s underfunded unemployment system upside down. Unemployment compensation included customary state unemployment benefits, but also up to $600 a week in enhanced federal benefits through Labor Day 2021. These benefits covered so-called gig workers who traditionally have not been part of a system supported by employer payroll taxes.
“Keep in mind that eligibility must be established not only for the initial claim but each weekly claim,” said Roth, whom Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to lead the agency 13 months ago. “During the pandemic, that also included criteria for each program. Each decision must be judged on its own merit. Individuals can file an appeal on each decision of a deputy. Individuals might concur with some decisions and not others.”
Roth said the VEC had received 6,000 responses to the notices by Monday, despite no mail delivery over the weekend or on the Presidents Day holiday.
Advocates for Scates and other Virginians who sought jobless benefits say they had urged the VEC to consolidate appeals to eliminate confusion and ensure people know the facts behind the agency’s allegations.
They question whether the VEC even knows which of multiple appeals a claimant is defending, because the response statement does not provide a place to insert a docket number to identify the case.
“Just as it is unfair to ask claimants to justify late appeal filings, without so much as informing claimants of what the appeal was about, nor when it was filed, it also is beyond belief that the VEC can do a thorough and fair review of a claimant’s good cause evidence, if the agency does not even know for which appeal the claimant is providing evidence,” wrote Flannery O’Rourke, an attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center who is representing Scates.
“This whole scheme is a thinly veiled attempt to wipe out the VEC’s appeals backlog, one egregious way or another,” O’Rourke alleged.
Roth said each notice includes the docket number of the appeal. “Customers who demonstrate good cause for the untimeliness of their appeal will still be afforded the opportunity to proceed with the rest of their appeal for other issues,” she said in an email. “When scheduling the hearing, we make every attempt to consolidate all appeals from the same time frame into the hearing to make it most efficient for the customer.”
“There are federal and state laws, regulations and funding that guide all decisions,” she added.
The Virginia Poverty Law Center and the Legal Aid Justice Center discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request this month that the VEC had considered handling appeals through a general review process instead of individual hearings, but concluded that approach would violate federal law and constitutional protection of due process under the law.
The advocates successfully fought legislation proposed by Youngkin in this General Assembly session to shorten the deadline for future appeals from 30 to 15 days. House and Senate committees shelved the bills because of concerns over whether it would provide a reasonable amount of time for claimants and employers, who may be delayed in receiving mailed notices.
The assembly referred the issue to the assembly’s Commission on Unemployment Compensation but, on the same day, the VEC began sending notices of potential dismissal to 16,656 individual claimants and 191 employers who the agency said had not filed their appeals within the existing 30-day deadline.
“It seems like a pretty transparent attempt by the Youngkin administration to slash the backlog without doing the work of processing the appeals,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, a labor economist at the University of Virginia who lost her seat on the legislative commission after Republicans regained control of the House.
Hudson said her office received calls from at least 20 people who she said were “shocked” to learn that the VEC was preparing to dismiss their appeals without a hearing if they did not quickly prove they had filed on time.
“People have been dealing with so many problems with the VEC, they are very careful to document the process,” she said.
Scates had not saved all of his paperwork from nearly three years of intermittent correspondence with VEC, but he found his letter of appeal. He responded to the first notice the day after he received it and requested a hearing.
“I can tell you this, I would not have waited 30 days,” he said. “If I saw it, I was on it.”
“It’s just been a painful process.”
US presidents who only served one term or less, ranked
Ranking one-term presidents
Research has found that the successes and failures of most presidents
fade from public memory within 50 to 100 years after they leave the White House. This is especially true for the many bearded men of the 19th century, as some historians call them, who held the country's highest office for one term or less.
The men consistently making the lists of history's
most forgettable presidents—Millard Fillmore, Warren G. Harding, and Martin Van Buren, to name a few—all served for a single term, or less if tragedy befell them. It should come as no surprise that many of these same men are ranked among the worst presidents of all time, according to historians.
Experts generally agree that evaluating the effectiveness of one-term presidents is difficult. The central question is whether their legacies are shaped primarily by their actions in office, or by external conditions largely beyond their control, like economic downturns. Presidents inheriting faltering economies, war, or civil unrest upon entering the White House, for example, may have less flexibility to enact their own political agendas or follow through on campaign promises.
Some former presidents vowed only to serve one term when they took office; others sought reelection despite discontent among their parties and the American public and failed—often spectacularly. One-term presidents were
more common in the mid- to late-19th century than they are in modern history. Donald Trump was the first president in nearly 30 years to lose a reelection bid. Stacker analyzed how single-term U.S. presidents compare in the eyes of professional observers of the presidency, using C-SPAN's June 2021 ranking of 44 U.S. presidents. The survey was devised by academic advisers, creating a numeric scale to rate presidents as effective or ineffective in 10 categories: public persuasion, crisis leadership, economic management, moral authority, international relations, administrative skills, congressional relations, agenda setting, the pursuit of equal justice for all, and overall performance within the context of the times.
In 2021, 142 historians, professors, and other professional observers participated in the survey. "One-term" presidents include those who did not win reelection and those who may not have finished their first terms. Single-term presidents are ranked here by their position among all presidents' C-SPAN scores, which are out of 1,000. Category scores, also listed, are out of 100.
You may also like: Women politicians who broke barriers
Bettmann/Contributor // Getty Images
#23. James Buchanan
- 15th president (March 4, 1857-March 4, 1861)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 227
--- Political persuasion: 21.8 (#43 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 16.1 (#44)
--- Economic management: 27.8 (#43)
--- Moral authority: 19.1 (#43)
--- International relations: 30.5 (#44)
--- Administrative skills: 30.5 (#42)
--- Congressional relations: 25.6 (#43)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 19.1 (#44)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 17.9 (#44)
--- Performance within context of the times: 19.1 (#44)
James Buchanan vowed to only serve one term from the first day he took office, which is likely a good thing, in retrospect, since experts rank him as the worst president of all time. Buchanan inherited a territorial mess left behind by Franklin Pierce as a result of the Kansas-Nebraska Act. His legacy is defined by his failures, the most significant being his indifference toward slavery and his sympathies towards the Confederacy. In his inaugural speech, Buchanan referred to slavery as "happily,
a matter of but little practical importance."
Heritage Art/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#22. Andrew Johnson
- 17th president (April 15, 1865-March 4, 1869)
- Political party: National Union
- Overall C-SPAN score: 230
--- Political persuasion: 21.7 (#44 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 19.8 (#43)
--- Economic management: 30.8 (#42)
--- Moral authority: 20.3 (#42)
--- International relations: 33.9 (#42)
--- Administrative skills: 25.9 (#43)
--- Congressional relations: 15.2 (#44)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 21.7 (#43)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 19.8 (#43)
--- Performance within context of the times: 21.1 (#43)
Andrew Johnson served as vice president to Abraham Lincoln and took office after Lincoln's assassination in 1865. Johnson is often criticized for his
racist ideologies and inability to compromise with political opponents. He was a staunch opponent of the 14th Amendment, the Freedmen's Bureau Bill, and the Civil Rights Act of 1866, all of which expanded civil rights. Consequently, Reconstruction failed in the South and led to further national divisions during his term in office. Johnson made history as the first U.S. president to be impeached in the House of Representatives.
PhotoQuest // Getty Images
#20. Franklin Pierce (tie)
- 14th president (March 4, 1853-March 4, 1857)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 312
--- Political persuasion: 30.1 (#42 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 25.0 (#42)
--- Economic management: 37.3 (#38)
--- Moral authority: 29.2 (#39)
--- International relations: 36.2 (#40)
--- Administrative skills: 38.2 (#39)
--- Congressional relations: 37.0 (#39)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 27.3 (#42)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 23.0 (#42)
--- Performance within context of the times: 28.5 (#41)
The biggest mark on the face of Franklin Pierce's presidency was the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854. The act repealed the prohibition against slavery in northern territories and allowed voters in territories like Kansas, formerly a free state, to
decide if they wanted slavery. Violence erupted into what became known as "Bleeding Kansas"—a series of conflicts between proslavery and antislavery advocates. Pierce lost the support of his Democratic Party and was not reelected for a second term.
GraphicaArtis // Getty Images
#20. Donald Trump (tie)
- 45th president (Jan. 20, 2017-Jan. 20, 2021)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 312
--- Political persuasion: 43.9 (#32 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 26.5 (#41)
--- Economic management: 42.7 (#34)
--- Moral authority: 18.7 (#44)
--- International relations: 33.3 (#43)
--- Administrative skills: 22.8 (#44)
--- Congressional relations: 28.6 (#42)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 39.6 (#36)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 27.6 (#40)
--- Performance within context of the times: 28.3 (#42)
Donald Trump and his supporters have repeatedly claimed that the only reason he is not currently serving a second term is that the election was stolen from him—a claim that has been evaluated and disproven. Trump was often criticized for largely serving as president
only of his political base.
When he ran for reelection, he took the same approach—sowing division and reiterating disproven conspiracy theories without ever outlining a clear vision for his second term. Trump lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Instead of a peaceful transition of power, insurrectionists goaded by Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day the election results were certified.
Brandon Bell // Getty Images
#18. William Henry Harrison (tie)
- 9th president (March 4, 1841-April 4, 1841)
- Political party: Whig
- Overall C-SPAN score: 354
--- Political persuasion: 39.2 (#38 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 31.9 (#39)
--- Economic management: 32.7 (#41)
--- Moral authority: 43.8 (#35)
--- International relations: 34.0 (#41)
--- Administrative skills: 34.6 (#40)
--- Congressional relations: 36.2 (#40)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 37.6 (#37)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 30.8 (#36)
--- Performance within context of the times: 32.9 (#40)
William Henry Harrison holds the record for the shortest presidential tenure, serving just 32 days before becoming the first president to die in office. Harrison succumbed to a cold that turned into pneumonia—a
leading cause of death during the 19th century. Because of this, Harrison's list of presidential accomplishments is short, and his tenure was mostly defined by organizational inefficiencies. Before becoming president, Harrison is probably best remembered for leading the Battle of Tippecanoe.
You may also like: Youngest and oldest presidents in US history
Heritage Art/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#18. John Tyler (tie)
- 10th president (April 4, 1841-March 4, 1845)
- Political party: Independent
- Overall C-SPAN score: 354
--- Political persuasion: 34.9 (#40 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 38.6 (#36)
--- Economic management: 36.2 (#40)
--- Moral authority: 33.8 (#37)
--- International relations: 45.2 (#35)
--- Administrative skills: 39.1 (#38)
--- Congressional relations: 30.5 (#41)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 35.9 (#40)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 24.0 (#41)
--- Performance within context of the times: 35.8 (#38)
John Tyler rose from vice president to president following William Henry Harrison's death. His greatest accomplishment was establishing that vice presidents who become president through succession have no less authority than their predecessors. Tyler had different political views and ideologies than the cabinet curated by Harrison, and as a result, he had
no allies in Congress. This loathing made Tyler an ineffective leader. Tyler made a bid for a second term with a new party as the Democratic-Republican candidate but lost to James K. Polk.
GraphicaArtis // Getty Images
#17. Millard Fillmore
- 13th president (July 9, 1850-March 4, 1853)
- Political party: Whig
- Overall C-SPAN score: 378
--- Political persuasion: 33.5 (#41 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 37.9 (#37)
--- Economic management: 40.3 (#36)
--- Moral authority: 34.5 (#36)
--- International relations: 42.6 (#37)
--- Administrative skills: 42.9 (#37)
--- Congressional relations: 43.9 (#35)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 34.5 (#41)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 30.2 (#38)
--- Performance within context of the times: 37.3 (#36)
Millard Fillmore took office following the death of Zachary Taylor one year into his term. Fillmore is best remembered for
ushering in the Compromise of 1850—a series of bills addressing the issue of slavery, one of which was the Fugitive Slave Act. While regional divisions between the North and South were prevalent at the time, Fillmore's policies angered both. As a result, he lost his bid for a second term in 1856.
Heritage Art/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#16. Warren G. Harding
- 29th president (March 4, 1921-Aug. 2, 1923)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 388
--- Political persuasion: 43.4 (#33 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 32.8 (#38)
--- Economic management: 44.7 (#32)
--- Moral authority: 26.9 (#40)
--- International relations: 46.3 (#34)
--- Administrative skills: 33.4 (#41)
--- Congressional relations: 45.4 (#33)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 37.3 (#38)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 40.5 (#30)
--- Performance within context of the times: 37.1 (#37)
Warren G. Harding died of a heart attack two years into his term. Harding scored lowest in administrative skills primarily because of
rampant corruption within his administration, which marred his abbreviated time in office. The most notable example is the Teapot Dome Scandal, in which the secretary of the interior leased oil-rich lands in Wyoming to companies in exchange for personal loans.
Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG // Getty Images
#15. Herbert Hoover
- 31st president (March 4, 1929-March 4, 1933)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 396
--- Political persuasion: 35.0 (#39 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 26.6 (#40)
--- Economic management: 26.2 (#44)
--- Moral authority: 47.1 (#30)
--- International relations: 46.7 (#32)
--- Administrative skills: 60.0 (#20)
--- Congressional relations: 43.9 (#36)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 37.0 (#39)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 39.7 (#32)
--- Performance within context of the times: 33.7 (#39)
Herbert Hoover served his only term during the onset of the Great Depression. Though Hoover cannot be blamed entirely for the economic crash of 1929,
experts criticize him for prolonging its severity by refusing to leverage federal spending to stimulate the economy or authorize large-scale relief programs.
Hoover disapproved of government handouts and believed help should come from
local sources, like businesses, on a voluntary basis. Unsurprisingly, experts rank him as among the worst presidents when it comes to economic management. Hoover sought reelection in 1932 but lost by a landslide to Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#14. Zachary Taylor
- 12th president (March 4, 1849-July 9, 1850)
- Political party: Whig
- Overall C-SPAN score: 449
--- Political persuasion: 44.1 (#31 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 47.4 (#29)
--- Economic management: 46.3 (#30)
--- Moral authority: 48.0 (#29)
--- International relations: 46.8 (#31)
--- Administrative skills: 47.2 (#35)
--- Congressional relations: 43.8 (#37)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 44.1 (#32)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 36.2 (#34)
--- Performance within context of the times: 45.0 (#34)
Before becoming president, Zachary Taylor was regarded as a war hero. Taylor was born into a family of wealthy Southern plantation owners and enslavers and claimed ownership of 100 enslaved people himself. His brief time in office focused on whether the national government should
permit the spread of slavery to the territory comprising the present-day states of California, New Mexico, and Utah.
Despite his personal practices, Taylor did not politically defend or push for slavery, nor did he push to prevent it. Instead, he pushed for the states to decide for themselves. Taylor died from what some experts believe to be gastroenteritis 16 months into his term, leaving Vice President Millard Fillmore in charge.
You may also like: Top issues being lobbied today—and the companies that support them
Heritage Art/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#13. Martin Van Buren
- 8th president (March 4, 1837-March 4, 1841)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 455
--- Political persuasion: 45.5 (#29 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 41.1 (#34)
--- Economic management: 37.2 (#39)
--- Moral authority: 45.4 (#34)
--- International relations: 52.2 (#26)
--- Administrative skills: 54.6 (#25)
--- Congressional relations: 49.4 (#28)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 45.6 (#30)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 38.3 (#33)
--- Performance within context of the times: 45.3 (#33)
Just a few months after taking office, Martin Van Buren was forced to deal with the
Panic of 1837—the worst economic depression ever to engulf the country up until that point. Experts agree that Van Buren was ineffective at stemming the financial collapse, which explains why he received one of the lowest economic management ratings of any president. Van Buren won the Democratic nomination for a second term but lost to William Henry Harrison, the Whig party nominee. Van Buren later sought reelection in 1848 as part of the newly formed Free Soil Party but was unsuccessful.
PhotoQuest // Getty Images
#12. Rutherford B. Hayes
- 19th president (March 4, 1877-March 4, 1881)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 456
--- Political persuasion: 44.2 (#30 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 43.0 (#33)
--- Economic management: 47.2 (#29)
--- Moral authority: 45.5 (#33)
--- International relations: 48.0 (#30)
--- Administrative skills: 50.9 (#31)
--- Congressional relations: 48.5 (#31)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 43.2 (#33)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 39.9 (#31)
--- Performance within context of the times: 45.9 (#32)
Rutherford B. Hayes' path to the presidency was controversial and unusual. As a result, he vowed to serve just one term—a move that
preserved the integrity of the office. During his term, Hayes oversaw the end of Reconstruction and the end of the federal government's responsibility to protect the rights of formerly enslaved people.
Bettmann/Contributor // Getty Images
#11. Benjamin Harrison
- 23rd president (March 4, 1889-March 4, 1893)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 462
--- Political persuasion: 41.9 (#36 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 43.4 (#32)
--- Economic management: 45.0 (#31)
--- Moral authority: 48.6 (#27)
--- International relations: 49.4 (#29)
--- Administrative skills: 49.7 (#32)
--- Congressional relations: 48.8 (#30)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 43.1 (#34)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 45.5 (#23)
--- Performance within context of the times: 46.7 (#31)
Benjamin Harrison was the grandson of President William Henry Harrison. His economic policies are believed to have contributed to the Panic of 1893—one of the worst economic downturns in American history. Historians point to Harrison's
lack of awareness and disconnect from the reality of American life as the primary cause of his ineffectiveness domestically. Grover Cleveland defeated Harrison in his 1892 bid for reelection due to the nation's growing disapproval of high tariffs and federal spending.
Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG // Getty Images
#10. Chester A. Arthur
- 21st president (Sept. 19, 1881-March 4, 1885)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 472
--- Political persuasion: 43.1 (#34 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 45.1 (#31)
--- Economic management: 47.9 (#27)
--- Moral authority: 47.0 (#31)
--- International relations: 46.6 (#33)
--- Administrative skills: 54.9 (#24)
--- Congressional relations: 50.7 (#27)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 44.6 (#31)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 43.3 (#27)
--- Performance within context of the times: 48.5 (#28)
Chester Arthur became president through succession after James Garfield died from blood poisoning following an assassination attempt. Though his presidency was largely unremarkable, which might suggest an absence of a detrimental legacy, Arthur gets low ratings across the board. Arthur's administration enacted the first immigration law, which excluded Chinese people, in addition to "paupers, criminals, and lunatics," leading to his low rank in the context of the pursuit of equal justice for all.
Heritage Art/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#9. Gerald Ford
- 38th president (Aug. 9, 1974-Jan. 20, 1977)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 498
--- Political persuasion: 41.6 (#37 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 50.1 (#25)
--- Economic management: 42.9 (#33)
--- Moral authority: 59.5 (#20)
--- International relations: 52.8 (#25)
--- Administrative skills: 52.4 (#29)
--- Congressional relations: 54.6 (#19)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 40.8 (#35)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 51.3 (#17)
--- Performance within context of the times: 51.8 (#26)
Ford became president in 1974 after Richard Nixon resigned in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal. He
inherited a slew of problems, including a failing economy, the collapse of South Vietnam, and public suspicion of political leaders in light of Watergate. In one of his first tasks as president, which would prove to be one of his biggest missteps, Ford pardoned Nixon—a move that damaged his political and public reputation. Ford was accused of doing little to alleviate the financial suffering of Americans. Ford sought reelection in 1976 but lost to Democratic candidate Jimmy Carter.
You may also like: History of the NRA
Bettmann/Contributor // Getty Images
#7. James A. Garfield (tie)
- 20th president (March 4, 1881-Sept. 19, 1881)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 506
--- Political persuasion: 51.0 (#24 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 46.4 (#30)
--- Economic management: 49.2 (#26)
--- Moral authority: 58.6 (#23)
--- International relations: 44.9 (#36)
--- Administrative skills: 53.2 (#28)
--- Congressional relations: 51.1 (#26)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 47.8 (#29)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 51.9 (#16)
--- Performance within context of the times: 51.5 (#27)
James Garfield was in office for just a few months before he was shot in an assassination attempt. He died less than three months later due to related complications. His
short tenure did not allow for major accomplishments or failures.
Heritage Art/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#7. Jimmy Carter (tie)
- 39th president (Jan. 20, 1977-Jan. 20, 1981)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 506
--- Political persuasion: 43.0 (#35 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 39.5 (#35)
--- Economic management: 37.8 (#37)
--- Moral authority: 71.7 (#7)
--- International relations: 50.0 (#28)
--- Administrative skills: 49.2 (#34)
--- Congressional relations: 44.9 (#34)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 50.5 (#24)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 72.0 (#5)
--- Performance within context of the times: 47.8 (#30)
Jimmy Carter
faced several major challenges during his term, including lingering mistrust of political leaders from the Watergate crisis, an energy crisis, Soviet aggression, and the Iranian hostage crisis, the latter of which ultimately marred Carter's reelection campaign. Carter lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan. Carter's legacy has improved over time, however, and he even won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
Bettmann/Contributor // Getty Images
#6. William Howard Taft
- 27th president (March 4, 1909-March 4, 1913)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 543
--- Political persuasion: 47.3 (#28 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 50.0 (#26)
--- Economic management: 58.3 (#19)
--- Moral authority: 59.3 (#22)
--- International relations: 57.2 (#20)
--- Administrative skills: 62.6 (#15)
--- Congressional relations: 54.6 (#20)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 49.4 (#26)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 48.8 (#19)
--- Performance within context of the times: 55.2 (#23)
Taft's presidency was not defined by any major accomplishments, nor was it marred by colossal failures or controversy other than his
falling out with Theodore Roosevelt. After Roosevelt vowed not to run for a third term, he picked his close friend William Howard Taft, who had no presidential aspirations, to succeed him.
Taft was not the progressive candidate Roosevelt hoped he would be, undoing many of Roosevelt's conservation reforms. The Republicans renominated Taft in 1912, and Roosevelt, unable to stand the thought of Taft serving a second term, ran against him. Both candidates eventually lost to the Democratic candidate on the ballot, Woodrow Wilson.
Heritage Art/Heritage Images // Getty Images
#5. George H. W. Bush
- 41st president (Jan. 20, 1989-Jan. 20, 1993)
- Political party: Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 585
--- Political persuasion: 50.1 (#25 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 68.9 (#10)
--- Economic management: 49.8 (#23)
--- Moral authority: 63.1 (#15)
--- International relations: 74.7 (#8)
--- Administrative skills: 63.5 (#13)
--- Congressional relations: 55.1 (#17)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 48.0 (#28)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 52.0 (#15)
--- Performance within context of the times: 59.7 (#21)
George H.W. Bush faced major global political changes upon taking office: the Cold War ended, the Soviet Union disbanded, and the Berlin Wall fell. Bush insisted that the U.S. not interfere in the affairs of these new nations. In other foreign affairs, Bush took a more active approach. He committed 425,000 American soldiers to the Middle East in Operation Desert Storm following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Despite his military and diplomatic victories,
Bush faced domestic discontent from a faltering economy and rising violence in inner cities. Bush lost his reelection bid to Bill Clinton in 1992.
Cynthia Johnson/Liaison // Getty Images
#4. James K. Polk
- 11th president (March 4, 1845-March 4, 1849)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 599
--- Political persuasion: 65.8 (#13 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 66.7 (#12)
--- Economic management: 60.0 (#16)
--- Moral authority: 48.6 (#28)
--- International relations: 62.0 (#17)
--- Administrative skills: 66.8 (#9)
--- Congressional relations: 60.7 (#13)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 72.8 (#11)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 32.3 (#35)
--- Performance within context of the times: 63.1 (#17)
James K. Polk is regarded as
one of the most successful presidents of all time, particularly for his ability to usher the country through war and expand its geographic area in the process. Polk had no intention of running for president when nominated and did not seek reelection.
You may also like: 50 facts about guns in America
MPI // Getty Images
#3. John Quincy Adams
- 6th president (March 4, 1825-March 4, 1829)
- Political party: Democratic-Republican
- Overall C-SPAN score: 603
--- Political persuasion: 49.4 (#26 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 54.0 (#23)
--- Economic management: 61.0 (#14)
--- Moral authority: 69.9 (#10)
--- International relations: 70.2 (#10)
--- Administrative skills: 61.9 (#17)
--- Congressional relations: 49.0 (#29)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 62.5 (#17)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 66.0 (#10)
--- Performance within context of the times: 58.8 (#22)
The election of 1824, which Adams' opponent Andrew Jackson accused him of winning unfairly, severely diminished Adams' ability to rule effectively and with authority. Historians have accused Adams of being
out of touch with the political reality of the time. Adams ran for reelection in 1828—once more against Andrew Jackson—but was unsuccessful.
GraphicaArtis // Getty Images
#2. John Adams
- 2nd president (March 4, 1797-March 4, 1801)
- Political party: Federalist
- Overall C-SPAN score: 609
--- Political persuasion: 51.4 (#22 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 62.2 (#18)
--- Economic management: 63.9 (#10)
--- Moral authority: 71.6 (#8)
--- International relations: 66.2 (#14)
--- Administrative skills: 61.2 (#19)
--- Congressional relations: 52.9 (#22)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 59.2 (#20)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 57.3 (#13)
--- Performance within context of the times: 63.0 (#18)
Throughout John Adams' presidency, he resisted military conflicts and
defaulted to moral leadership and a conservative foreign policy that secured national interests and maintained peace between nations. But his time in office wasn't perfect. Adams signed the Alien and Sedition Acts into law, which led to backlash and helped Thomas Jefferson quash Adams' bid for reelection in 1800.
Stock Montage/Stock Montage // Getty Images
#1. John F. Kennedy
- 35th president (Jan. 20, 1961-Nov. 22, 1963)
- Political party: Democratic
- Overall C-SPAN score: 699
--- Political persuasion: 84.8 (#6 among all presidents)
--- Crisis leadership: 73.9 (#7)
--- Economic management: 67.9 (#7)
--- Moral authority: 61.8 (#16)
--- International relations: 65.7 (#15)
--- Administrative skills: 61.7 (#18)
--- Congressional relations: 62.0 (#11)
--- Vision/ability to set an agenda: 80.0 (#7)
--- Pursued equal justice for all: 71.0 (#7)
--- Performance within context of the times: 70.0 (#9)
John F. Kennedy was assassinated less than three years into his only term as president. Kennedy was a
charismatic leader whose legacy has been debated among experts. Kennedy orchestrated the botched Bay of Pigs invasion, one of his greatest failures. But he also eased Cold War tensions, cited by many historians as one of his most significant accomplishments. And then there are the neutral elements—the appealing promises and inspiring rhetoric he never had the chance to follow through on. The "could have" aspects of his unrealized political agenda—such as his intentions toward civil rights—continue to play into his legacy to this day.
Bettmann/Contributor // Getty Images