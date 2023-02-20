Last summer, David Scates filed an appeal with the Virginia Employment Commission four days after he said he received three notices from the state agency that he allegedly had been paid too much in unemployment benefits. He received the benefits after he was laid off from his job at a Richmond dry cleaner and caught COVID-19 early in the pandemic three years ago.

Scates, who now drives a bus in Richmond, said he sent a letter of appeal on July 11, 2022, for all three notices, which alleged widely varying amounts of overpayments — $24.10, $1,200 and $4,097.

The VEC notices, signed by an unnamed deputy, did not include any factual basis for alleging the overpayments, he said. “I thought to myself, ‘Where’s due process?’”

Scates is still asking himself that question after receiving a notice from the VEC on Feb. 4 stating the commission would dismiss his appeal due to late filing unless he could prove he had met the 30-day deadline and requested a hearing to which he was already entitled. The deadline for responding was Feb. 16 — 21 days after the Jan. 26 date on the notice.

He responded the next day, but then received a second notice on Saturday for a separate appeal — two days after the deadline for responding, with no option for pleading his case. He lives in the East End of Richmond, nine miles from VEC headquarters in western Henrico County.

Scates is among 17,000 Virginians and employers who filed about 26,000 appeals of VEC decisions over eligibility for unemployment compensation — appeals the agency is poised to dismiss for late filing, unless appellants can prove otherwise. The VEC is pushing to eliminate a backlog of about 93,000 first-level appeals by a self-imposed deadline of November, which is also when all 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for election.

“What is deeply disquieting at this juncture is whether this is fortuitous or willful, the apparent sheer ineptitude of the VEC in proceeding in this or similarly situated situations exposed multiple systemic flaws that appear egregious,” Scates said in an email on Sunday.

Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth said Monday that she cannot legally respond to Scates’ case, but she added, “All responses will receive a review for good cause, including good cause for being received by the VEC after February 16, 2023.”

Thousands of unemployment benefit claimants and hundreds of employers are trying to navigate a bureaucratic legal maze almost three years after the COVID-19 pandemic turned Virginia’s underfunded unemployment system upside down. Unemployment compensation included customary state unemployment benefits, but also up to $600 a week in enhanced federal benefits through Labor Day 2021. These benefits covered so-called gig workers who traditionally have not been part of a system supported by employer payroll taxes.

“Keep in mind that eligibility must be established not only for the initial claim but each weekly claim,” said Roth, whom Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to lead the agency 13 months ago. “During the pandemic, that also included criteria for each program. Each decision must be judged on its own merit. Individuals can file an appeal on each decision of a deputy. Individuals might concur with some decisions and not others.”

Roth said the VEC had received 6,000 responses to the notices by Monday, despite no mail delivery over the weekend or on the Presidents Day holiday.

Advocates for Scates and other Virginians who sought jobless benefits say they had urged the VEC to consolidate appeals to eliminate confusion and ensure people know the facts behind the agency’s allegations.

They question whether the VEC even knows which of multiple appeals a claimant is defending, because the response statement does not provide a place to insert a docket number to identify the case.

“Just as it is unfair to ask claimants to justify late appeal filings, without so much as informing claimants of what the appeal was about, nor when it was filed, it also is beyond belief that the VEC can do a thorough and fair review of a claimant’s good cause evidence, if the agency does not even know for which appeal the claimant is providing evidence,” wrote Flannery O’Rourke, an attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center who is representing Scates.

“This whole scheme is a thinly veiled attempt to wipe out the VEC’s appeals backlog, one egregious way or another,” O’Rourke alleged.

Roth said each notice includes the docket number of the appeal. “Customers who demonstrate good cause for the untimeliness of their appeal will still be afforded the opportunity to proceed with the rest of their appeal for other issues,” she said in an email. “When scheduling the hearing, we make every attempt to consolidate all appeals from the same time frame into the hearing to make it most efficient for the customer.”

“There are federal and state laws, regulations and funding that guide all decisions,” she added.

The Virginia Poverty Law Center and the Legal Aid Justice Center discovered through a Freedom of Information Act request this month that the VEC had considered handling appeals through a general review process instead of individual hearings, but concluded that approach would violate federal law and constitutional protection of due process under the law.

The advocates successfully fought legislation proposed by Youngkin in this General Assembly session to shorten the deadline for future appeals from 30 to 15 days. House and Senate committees shelved the bills because of concerns over whether it would provide a reasonable amount of time for claimants and employers, who may be delayed in receiving mailed notices.

The assembly referred the issue to the assembly’s Commission on Unemployment Compensation but, on the same day, the VEC began sending notices of potential dismissal to 16,656 individual claimants and 191 employers who the agency said had not filed their appeals within the existing 30-day deadline.

“It seems like a pretty transparent attempt by the Youngkin administration to slash the backlog without doing the work of processing the appeals,” said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, a labor economist at the University of Virginia who lost her seat on the legislative commission after Republicans regained control of the House.

Hudson said her office received calls from at least 20 people who she said were “shocked” to learn that the VEC was preparing to dismiss their appeals without a hearing if they did not quickly prove they had filed on time.

“People have been dealing with so many problems with the VEC, they are very careful to document the process,” she said.

Scates had not saved all of his paperwork from nearly three years of intermittent correspondence with VEC, but he found his letter of appeal. He responded to the first notice the day after he received it and requested a hearing.

“I can tell you this, I would not have waited 30 days,” he said. “If I saw it, I was on it.”

“It’s just been a painful process.”

