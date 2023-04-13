Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the Liberty University convocation on Friday, joining a long line of GOP presidential hopefuls — past and present — who have courted evangelical voters at the Christian school founded by the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr.

Liberty has the largest enrollment of any Virginia college, with 130,000 students, about 115,000 of them fully online. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, announced his presidential bid at Liberty in March 2015.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is often touted as a potential GOP candidate for national office but notes that he's focused on Virginia, not Iowa, spoke about his faith at Liberty's convocation in May 2022. As a candidate for governor, he stopped by an "election integrity" rally at Liberty in August 2021.

Here is a look at some current presidential hopefuls who have spoken at Liberty in recent years.

In September, former Vice President Mike Pence, another likely GOP presidential candidate, made his third visit to Liberty, telling students that “You must be the freedom generation.”

Pence previously spoke at a Liberty convocation in October 2006 and was vice president when he addressed Liberty's commencement in May 2019.

Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed Liberty's commencement in May 2020. Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman, has said he is considering a run for the GOP nomination.

Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President Donald Trump, addressed a Liberty convocation in November 2019. Haley urged students to “make the most of today” and face challenges head-on.

“When you push forward and you push through the fear, you find out you’re so much stronger on the other side,” she said.

Haley announced her presidential campaign in February.

While Liberty is best known politically for appearances by GOP hopefuls, former President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, addressed graduates in 2018.

The Associated Press reported that Carter began his address by ribbing Trump, noting the crowd was even bigger than in 2017, when Trump addressed Liberty’s commencement.

“I don’t know if President Trump would admit that," a reference to the controversy over the size of the crowd at Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

(Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who supports same-sex marriage and abortion rights, spoke at Liberty in 2015 during his presidential bid.)

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who announced this week that he has formed a presidential exploratory committee, took part in a September 2017 program at Liberty on Constitution Week.

Trump, who announced his current presidential bid in November, made his third visit to Liberty in May 2017, delivering his first commencement address as president. (President George H.W. Bush had addressed Liberty graduates in 1990.)

Trump told students to enjoy being an outsider and not to worry about criticism.

“Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the same courage to do what is right, and they know what is right, but they don’t have the courage or the guts or the stamina to take it and to do it,” he said.

In January 2016, two weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Trump had given a wide-ranging, hourlong speech at Liberty in which he pledged to help “protect Christianity” and said he did not have time for political correctness.

Trump cited a Bible passage from Corinthians that says: “Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”

