While Chesterfield and Virginia Beach flipped, a rural surge carried Youngkin to victory

Republican Glenn Youngkin's flips of Chesterfield County, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake from blue to red drew a lot of attention on election night, but it was a surge of rural voters that propelled the governor-elect to victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
The rural red surge came in a stunning 55% statewide turnout for an off-year election. The turnout, with 3.27 million of the state's 5.95 million registered voters casting ballots, was Virginia's largest in a campaign for governor since 1993, when 61% turned out as Republican George Allen beat Democrat Mary Sue Terry.
Youngkin's achievement - adding just enough suburban voters to a big rural tide to eke out a win by about 2.2 percentage points - upended the voting patterns that had fueled Democrats' winning streak in statewide elections since 2009. Until Tuesday's election, big turnouts had boosted Democrats in statewide elections by magnifying their margins in the state's population centers.
Turnout rose all over the state compared with the previous contest for governor in 2017 - but the sharpest percentage increases were in rural red counties.
For example, the number of votes cast in Fairfax County was up 14.6% over the 2017 contest for governor. But in Southwest Virginia's Washington County, the tally rose 34%. In Powhatan County it leapt by 42%. Powhatan's 12,582 votes for Youngkin were more than it cast for all candidates combined in the 2017 election for governor.
Population centers
In unofficial returns as of Saturday evening Youngkin beat McAuliffe by 13,073 votes in Virginia Beach, 6,804 votes in Chesterfield County and 5,172 votes in Chesapeake.
Youngkin taking Chesterfield in a contest for governor is a reversion to the norm. In 2017, Democrat Ralph Northam became the first Democrat to carry Chesterfield for governor since Albertis Harrison in 1961. Republican Ken Cuccinelli had carried Chesterfield by 8,249 votes in his 2013 contest with McAuliffe.
McAuliffe still put up big numbers Tuesday in Virginia's 10 largest counties and cities. He carried Fairfax by 128,542 votes, Arlington County by 51,465, Richmond by 44,993, Henrico County by 25,613, Prince William County by 22,519, Norfolk by 21,315 and Loudoun County by 17,923.
The Big 10 gave McAuliffe a net advantage over Youngkin of 287,321 votes. That's more than 100,000 votes better than McAuliffe did in the top population centers in 2013, when he beat Cuccinelli for governor.
Northam did a bit better in 2017, sweeping the 10 localities by a total of 352,000 votes, but that was an anomaly - a big backlash vote against then-President Donald Trump.
Before Tuesday, Virginia had never seen a candidate for governor emerge from the state's 10 largest localities up 287,000 votes - and lose.
Rural tide
Youngkin beat McAuliffe by summoning a huge rural vote - from the Shenandoah Valley to Southwest, from Southside to the Eastern Shore, from the Middle Peninsula to the Northern Neck.
Virginia's voting patterns barely change from year to year. In Tuesday's election only nine of Virginia's 133 cities and counties voted differently than they did in the 2017 election for governor. The nine that flipped from blue to red were Chesterfield, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Hopewell, the college communities of Montgomery County and Radford, plus Northampton, Prince Edward and Surry counties.
The key variable in Virginia's statewide elections is the voting margins within localities - and Youngkin's rural margins were enormous.
In falling to Northam in 2017, Republican Ed Gillespie carried just four localities by 10,000 votes or more - Hanover, Bedford, Augusta and Rockingham counties.
In Tuesday's election, Youngkin carried Bedford by nearly 23,000 votes, Hanover by 21,000, Augusta by nearly 19,000 and Rockingham by 18,000. He carried Frederick County by 14,000. He carried Campbell, Pittsylvania, Roanoke and Washington counties by about 13,000 votes each.
Youngkin carried Franklin County by about 12,000 votes, Spotsylvania by 11,000, Fauquier and Tazewell counties by 10,000 each. He carried Botetourt, Powhatan and Shenandoah counties by about 9,000 votes each.
The breadth of Youngkin's rural surge enabled him to overcome McAuliffe's huge structural advantage in the population centers without carrying a single locality by more than 25,000 votes.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD