While Chesterfield and Virginia Beach flipped, a rural surge carried Youngkin to victory

Republican Glenn Youngkin's flips of Chesterfield County, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake from blue to red drew a lot of attention on election night, but it was a surge of rural voters that propelled the governor-elect to victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

The rural red surge came in a stunning 55% statewide turnout for an off-year election. The turnout, with 3.27 million of the state's 5.95 million registered voters casting ballots, was Virginia's largest in a campaign for governor since 1993, when 61% turned out as Republican George Allen beat Democrat Mary Sue Terry.

Youngkin's achievement - adding just enough suburban voters to a big rural tide to eke out a win by about 2.2 percentage points - upended the voting patterns that had fueled Democrats' winning streak in statewide elections since 2009. Until Tuesday's election, big turnouts had boosted Democrats in statewide elections by magnifying their margins in the state's population centers.

Turnout rose all over the state compared with the previous contest for governor in 2017 - but the sharpest percentage increases were in rural red counties.