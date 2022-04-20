'Who is my representative?' Goldman asks in bid to force House elections

Longtime political activist Paul Goldman is asking a simple question of state attorneys trying to block his bid to require elections this year for the Virginia House of Delegates under new maps the state's highest court approved in December.

"Who is my representative?" asked Goldman, who plans to file a motion in federal court on Thursday to compel the Virginia Board of Elections and its attorneys to show who represents him in the newly drawn 78th House District in Richmond.

"The answer is no one," he said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Goldman, a former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, the state's Republican top lawyer, are locked in a legal battle over the constitutionality of electing delegates in House districts based on 12-year-old census data.

Instead of waiting until 2023 to elect delegates under the new map, Goldman wants the federal courts to order the state to hold elections this year, comparable to a similar legal solution reached 40 years ago by two governors and two attorneys general - one Republican and Democrat each - to maps that did not fairly apportion House representation based on population to ensure "one person, one vote."

But the first step in a long, drawn-out battle between Goldman and two attorneys general - Miyares and his predecessor, Democrat Mark Herring - is asking U.S. District Court Judge David Novak to determine whether the activist lawyer is entitled to sue as a voter in the old 68th House District, currently represented by Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond.

Miyares and his staff attorneys say Goldman lacks standing as both a voter and prospective House candidate in a district that includes fewer than the ideal number of voters under the new political map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved on Dec. 28.

"First, Goldman has neither alleged nor proven that he voted in the 2021 election," the attorney general's office argued in a memorandum filed in U.S. District Court on April 1 in support of its motion to dismiss Goldman's lawsuit. "He cannot claim the violation of a right he voluntarily declined to exercise."

The attorney general included an affidavit by Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals, recently appointed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, that noted Goldman's residence on Grove Avenue previously sat in the 68th but now lies in the new 78th. She did not address whether or not he voted in the last election.

Goldman countered this week with a response and affidavit of his own that certifies he voted in the 68th House District on Nov. 2 - he said in an interview that he voted for Adams - and briefly circulated a petition to run in the Democratic primary last year for the seat.

"I voted, they know I voted, so why do they keep asking me?" he said in the interview. "They have the records."

Miyares and his lawyers - who are scheduled to file a reply to Goldman on Monday - also argued that "even if he did vote, the district in which Goldman was registered to vote was not malapportioned. Goldman therefore suffered no cognizable injury to his individual right to a properly weighted vote."

With 85,403 voters in the U.S. Census completed last year behind schedule, the 68th included 911 fewer voters than the ideal district population of 86,314 under the new political map.

"His vote was slightly overweighted, and he suffered no injury whatsoever to his individual right to vote in the 2021 election," the attorney general said, adding that Goldman now is part of the new 78th, which has a population almost 3% larger than the old district.

But Goldman contends in his response that the attorney general's calculations are "mathematical malarkey" because they don't recognize what he calls an unconstitutional variance between the number of voters in most and least populated districts using census data from 2010 - in this case a district in fast-growing Loudoun County and one in rural Southside that has lost population since the last redistricting.

Nine districts - including four covering parts of Loudoun and three representing parts of adjoining Prince William County - have populations of 10% or greater than the ideal and at least 25% more than the least populated district. While those seven districts are represented by Democrats, two others - in the Richmond and Fredericksburg outer suburbs - are represented by Republicans.

The nine districts have a combined population of 928,470.

"And yet: the Attorney General and Defendants [on the State Board of Elections], sworn to ensure the integrity of our electoral process, have felt no obligation to protect the voting rights of these Virginians nor the rights of other millions harmed but whose harm they fail to recognize," Goldman argued.

The attorney general contends that even if Goldman has standing to sue, his case is "moot" because he wants an off-cycle election under the new House map. The map is based on new census numbers that the state didn't possess until Aug. 26 - 79 days after party primaries and less than a month before early voting began in the general elections.

A newly created independent redistricting commission failed to reach agreement on new legislative and congressional maps last fall, leaving it to the Supreme Court to decide.

"This relief is quintessentially injunctive," the attorney general argued.

Goldman acknowledged that the state was late in getting census data because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said that doesn't matter in following the requirements of the U.S. and Virginia constitutions.

"Whatever excuse the pandemic may have provided for the Defendants' actions in 2021, it is not justification for refusing to fix the harm this coming November," he said.