Who's on the board of Virginia's taxpayer-funded New College Institute?

The board of New College Institute, a struggling higher-education center in Martinsville, will meet Friday for a retreat in what is the board's first gathering since late June.

Programming and college instruction at the state-funded center have dwindled to nearly nothing, despite millions of money from the state in recent years, a Martinsville Bulletin investigation reported this month. The board who govern NCI will talk Friday about the center's direction and what they need in a new executive director.

The Friday retreat lasts from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at NCI, and is a government meeting open to the public. The board will also gather Thursday for a reception at Hamlet Vineyards in Bassett. On Friday, the board is scheduled to tour the Virginia Museum of Natural History at noon and Martinsville Speedway around 4 p.m.

Richard Hall, vice chairman of NCI's board, said by email that the board will meet with others from the community to plan the future direction of NCI, talk about programs under development and talk about choosing a permanent executive director. NCI's board has used an interim director since July 2019.

Here's a look at who's on the NCI board, whose members are not paid:

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, is the chairman. Stanley is a lawyer who was first elected to the state Senate in 2011. He became chairman of the NCI board in 2016 after serving on it for four years. His district includes Galax, Martinsville, part of Danville, all of Patrick and Henry counties, and parts of Carroll, Franklin, Halifax and Pittsylvania counties.

Richard Hall, the vice chairman, is from Martinsville and is managing director of Orion Capital, a private equity firm. Gov. Ralph Northam appointed him to the board in 2018. Other business interests of Hall or his immediate family are Redwood Property Group, BBD Capital, SALCO, HDW Properties and Pascal, according to an economic interest statement. Hall was the co-founder of Commonwealth Laminating, which was acquired by Eastman Chemical Co. in 2015 and is now one of the region's largest employers. He is the only member of NCI's 15-member board who lives in Martinsville or Henry County, the areas NCI was created to help.

Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, was appointed to the board in 2016 by then-House Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford. Adams represents Martinsville and parts of Henry and Pittsylvania counties.

Catherine Tanner Brown, who lives near Lynchburg, is vice president of consulting services for Clearwater Compliance, a company that develops cyber-risk software for the health care industry, according to an economic interest statement. Northam appointed her to the board in 2021.

Michael L. Edwards of Hanover County is the vice president of Kemper Consulting, a lobbying firm in Richmond. Northam appointed him to the board in 2021. Edwards' clients include Eastern Virginia Medical School, the Virginia Association of Regional Jails, and the Virginia Maritime Association.

State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, was appointed to the board in 2007, the year after New College Institute began offering college classes taught by instructors from four-year colleges in Virginia. He represents Augusta, Greene and Madison counties, parts of Rockingham and Culpeper counties, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.

Hubert D. Harris of Chesterfield County is a retired chief of staff at Virginia State University in Petersburg. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the appointment in September.

Rebecca Horner of Richmond was appointed to the board by Youngkin, according to a September news release that said she is a community volunteer. She was named to an education team that helped with Youngkin's transition after his November election.

Eric Jones of Annapolis, Md., a native of Martinsville/Henry County, is director of business development, capture, proposals, and growth - defense and national security with AT&T. Northam appointed him to the board in 2021.

Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, was appointed to the board in 2020 by former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax. Murphy represents parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Cameron Patterson of Farmville is executive director of the Robert Russa Moton Museum, which interprets the history of civil rights in education in Prince Edward County. Northam appointed him to the board in 2021.

Maria Pia Tamburri of Chesterfield County is vice president–diversity, equity and inclusion and employee engagement at Dominion Energy. Northam appointed her to the board in 2021.

Mary Yolanda Trigiani of Abingdon consults for Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and for Coalfield Strategies LLC, an economic development firm in southwest Virginia, according to an economic interest statement. Northam appointed her to the board in 2021.

Treney Tweedy is a member of the Lynchburg City Council. She has a communications consulting business and serves on the Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Horizon Behavioral Health Services Advisory Board, Step with Links Board and the Hill City Youth Football & Cheerleading Association Board. She is president and CEO of Lynchburg Community Action Group Inc. Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe appointed Tweedy to the NCI board in 2015.

Del. Rodney Willett, D-Henrico, was appointed to the board in 2020 by Filler-Corn.

Separately, New College Institute invited the executive director and board members of New College Foundation to attend the retreat. The foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to help NCI, although NCI officials say the foundation acts as an adversary and doesn't communicate well with NCI.

Kevin DeKoninck, the foundation's executive director, lives in Tennessee, which NCI officials say hinders the relationship. DeKoninck emailed NCI to say that he and two members of the foundation board would attend the Thursday and Friday retreat.

In addition to DeKoninck, a tax filing by the foundation and its website list eight people on the foundation's board of trustees: Simone Redd, Darrell Jones, Cary Wright, Patrice Newnam, Schnika Hodge, Dr. James Rountree, Jonathan Martin and Jodi Jones.

DeKoninck addressed the concern about his out-of-state residence in a weekend advertisement in the Henry County Enterprise. He wrote in the ad that he moved to Tennessee to be near his grandchildren.

"Jesus was spot on when he said, 'It is more blessed to give than to receive,'" DeKoninck wrote. ..."As I talked through this move with my spouse and the Trustees we all agreed that I had more things to accomplish at NCF."