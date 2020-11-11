Whose statue should replace Lee's at U.S. Capitol? Tuesday is your chance to speak up.

A state panel charged with recommending a replacement for Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol will hold a virtual public hearing Tuesday to hear Virginians' suggestions.

The hearing by the Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and to last for several hours. The first 80 people who sign up to speak will get to make their case for up to 3 minutes each.

Following the public hearing and the Nov. 27 deadline to submit written comments, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will present to the panel a list of five finalists. The commission will pick one of the five to recommend to the General Assembly in December.

Notable Virginians suggested most frequently in recent written comments submitted to the commission include:

* George C. Marshall, Army chief of staff during World War II, perhaps best known for the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after the war. A graduate of Virginia Military Institute and longtime Loudoun County resident, he also served as Secretary of State and as Secretary of Defense.