Wilder: Governor needs to get involved in solving Richmond crime issues

Richmond’s first directly-elected mayor under its current strong mayor system, Doug Wilder, is calling for the state to step in to deal with the city’s crime.

He said Mayor Levar Stoney and the city council have failed to live up to their responsibilities to oversee policing in the city.

The latest example of that, he said, is the many weeks between Chief of Police Gerald Smith’s resignation this week and news that there was no evidence to back Smith’s nationally-broadcast claims that police prevented a mass shooting on July 4.

“You can’t have trust without truth,” Wilder said. “The judge asked where’s the evidence and they said there was none.”

Wilder said he was concerned about Stoney’s televised comments at an impromptu press conference Wednesday that he wasn’t involved in Smith’s departure and would not be personally involved in hiring a new chief. Stoney did note that under the city charter his task is to recommend candidates to the chief administrative officer, who is the one who actually hires or fires.

“Public safety is the No. 1 responsibility of the mayor,” Wilder said.

“I’m going to go to the governor – this is the capital city, the seat of government of the state, we cannot continue to have the seat of government of this state see this level of crime,” he said.

Wilder said the city’s crime rate and the collapse of morale in the Richmond Police Department should have prompted more oversight from the city council, months ago.

“There is no transparency. There is no way we can see clearly who is doing what,” he said.

Wilder, the first Black elected governor of a state since Reconstruction between 1990 and 1994, served as mayor from 2005 to 2009, after winning a campaign to restructure the city government.

Under that system, the mayor serves as chief executive officer of the city, appointing a chief administrative officer to handle day to day issues, including hiring and firing staff.

Under the old system, the city council named a city manager to serve as chief executive, while the mayor led the council, as long as he or she commanded a five vote majority.

The strong mayor system should still work, he said.

“The problem is leadership,” he added.