Wilder questions 'authoritarian' approach' of Rao over Ram brand on beer

Former Gov. Doug Wilder is taking aim at Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao for the university's initial decision to license its own brand of beer, just five weeks after awarding a settlement of almost $1 million to the family of a freshman who died last year of alcohol poisoning during fraternity hazing.

Wilder, a member of the faculty at VCU, published a commentary in his Wilder Visions blog on Friday that accused Rao of acting in an "autocratic manner" in allowing the licensing of the beer despite the unanimous objection of a university committee.

"Why in the world is VCU launching a branded beer line, especially one month after paying out close to a $1 million settlement to the family of a VCU freshman who died from alcohol poisoning at the hands of his future fraternity brothers," he asked.

"Could university President Michael Rao have possible chosen a more callous direction to generate negative publicity for VCU at a critical time like this?" he asked. "I don't think so."

Rao said Sunday that he had acted quickly on Thursday to "pause" production of Ram Bam, a golden pale ale, the day after launching the partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery to produce and market it.

The Richmond brewer has a similar partnership with Virginia Tech, as two other craft brewers do with special brands for the University of Virginia and James Madison University.

"I took appropriate and swift action to pause this project," the president said in a statement released by VCU. "I continue to hold Governor Wilder in the highest regard and remain grateful for his legacy and the inspiration he has created for so many of us in this country."

However, Wilder made clear in an interview on Sunday that he considers the dispute a question of governance that the VCU Board of Visitors must address and, failing that, Gov. Glenn Youngkin should consider in appointing members to the board.

"The board is responsible not to Rao, but to the people of Virginia," he said. "And when they're not, then the governor needs to step in."

Wilder, a Democrat who was the first African American elected as governor in the United States, has been on friendly terms with the Republican governor since his campaign last year against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat with whom the former governor has publicly sparred.

He said he has called a member of the Youngkin administration to voice his concerns about university governance, but the governor's office did not respond to inquiries on Sunday. Rector Ben Dendy, a longtime lobbyist who has known Wilder for decades, could not be reached on Sunday for comment on behalf of the board.

Wilder has publicly clashed with his employer before. Earlier this year, he filed and then withdrew a $5 million lawsuit against Rao and three other university officials, including Provost Fotis Sotiropoulos, over allegations of harassment by a faculty member angered by his political dalliance with Youngkin.

Four years earlier, Wilder filed and then withdrew a lawsuit against the then-dean of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs for allegedly harassing his executive assistant.

The next year, Wilder was accused of sexual harassment by a former student. In October 2019 Wilder said a university panel had cleared him.

Now, Wilder wants to know who made the decision to allow VCU to license a beer - or ale - under its Ram brand and when.

Previously, VCU policy prohibited the university from placing its trademark on alcohol, tobacco, drugs and other items, but the board changed the policy this spring on an interim basis to allow for exceptions if administrators approve.

A committee of the University Council opposed the amended policy and unanimously objected to the proposal to license a VCU brand of beer.

Everett Carpenter, a professor of nanoscience who serves on the committee, said the timing of the decision was in poor taste, coming so soon after the settlement with the family of Adam Oakes, who died of alcohol poisoning during an off-campus fraternity hazing last year.

"In addition to ignoring shared governance, this decision seems incredibly insensitive and disrespectful considering recent alcohol-related tragedies," Carpenter said.

Wilder placed the blame squarely on Rao, whom he said "has given NO reason for his action."

"It signals an abrupt deviation from the shared governance that VCU's charter requires," he wrote in his blog.

"Dr. Rao, once again, is behaving in an autocratic manner," he charged. "He has enormous campus issues to deal with, including declining enrollment and a deplorable 150% turnover of Black faculty members."

Wilder renewed his attack in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sunday that said his concern was less about the policy in dispute than the president's handling of it.

"The issue is do we have an authoritarian form of administration at VCU or not?" he said.

VCU spokesman Mike Porter said Sunday, "Multiple areas inside VCU were involved with the project."

"The president paused it indefinitely after being briefed," Porter said.